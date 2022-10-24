Lala Anthony turns up the heat in a skimpy bodysuit in Vegas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/StarMaxWorldwide

Actor and reality star Lala Anthony is known for hosting MTV’s TRL, multiple competition show reunions, and also starring on her own reality show with her family, Lala’s Full Court Life.

But now that Lala is single and ready to mingle, she continues to show off her incredible figure on social media and is out living her best life.

Lala was in Las Vegas over the weekend, so she took the opportunity to have a night out and sent temperatures soaring in a skintight bodysuit.

Her silver catsuit, made by best friend Kim Kardashian’s brand, SKIMS, featured a plunging scoop neckline with laced-up spaghetti straps in the front that showed off her toned midriff.

The full-length legs provided full coverage of Lala’s curves, and the look was topped off with matching silver heels. She stood sexily outside of an elevator with her arm up, showcasing her body fully.

Lala’s glam was soft and natural, and her long brown hair flowed down to her waist with soft waves all over. She captioned her photo “One Night in Vegas” with a slot machine emoji.

Lala Anthony single after her divorce from husband Carmelo Anthony

Lala married All-Star NBA forward Carmelo Anthony in 2010 after being together for six years. The wedding was filmed for her VH1 reality show that she starred in with Carmelo and their son, Kiyan.

She became a mother to Kiyan in 2007 and is an adoring mother to her only son.

But her marriage was not meant to last, as Lala filed for divorce from Carmelo in 2021, surrounded by allegations of his infidelity.

In regards to her filing for divorce, Lala admitted, “I think that stepping away from that marriage was such an incredibly hard decision for me, but it made me realize there’s nothing I can’t do.”

Like many who leave relationships, Lala said staying would have been much easier and more comfortable.

Lala and Carmelo are committed to being amazing parents

Lala recently revealed that co-parenting Kiyan with Carmelo has been “great.” She said they are both committed to being great examples for Kiyan and to keeping the lines of communication open with him.

She reminds Kiyan that he was “made from love.’ We’re still a family, and we do things together.”

Lala and Carmelo try to keep Kiyan’s life as normal as possible when being a 15-year-old boy with divorced parents can be difficult.

Lala is committed to showing her son a loving home, even if his mom and dad are no longer together. She admitted she feels no shame over the breakup because she knows it wasn’t her burden to bear.