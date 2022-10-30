Lala Anthony leaves little to the imagination in bejeweled Halloween costume

Lala Anthony stuns in a barely-there Halloween costume. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/StarMaxWorldwide

Reality star and actress Lala Anthony is newly single and living her best life, and what better time to show some skin than a Halloween party?

Lala wowed in a skimpy bejeweled costume to the annual Halloween bash thrown by Lenny S, who is a friend of Lala’s and the Senior Vice President of Roc Nation. The celebration was thrown at Tao restaurant in Los Angeles.

In a costume inspired by Carnival, the famed Brazilian festival, Lala was a vision from head to toe. Her top was a pastel purple base with purple, green, and gold jewels emblazoned all over, and the classic wire style showcased Lala’s curves.

The matching bottoms were high-cut on Lala’s hips but plunged in the front to show off her midriff. She wore fishnet stockings, and her toned legs were wrapped in jewels.

Lala sported an elaborately embellished headpiece, with rows of sparkling jewels, with a matching choker and earrings. Her shoulders, wrists, and abs were adorned in the same ornaments.

Her glam was gleaming, with pink and purple eyes and a glossy lip. Lala’s hair was in a top knot ponytail, and the curls ran long down her back.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Lala Anthony is working with a popular brand on self-care for men

The former radio DJ and MTV VJ is now working on a new mission – prioritizing self-care for herself and others. She is a star of the Old Spice campaign Men Have Skin Too, and has a part in a hilarious new commercial for men’s body care.

Lala is using her own son, Kiyan, as her test subject for teaching men about self-care and skin care, helping him with a grooming routine using Old Spice products. “I have a 15-year-old son so hygiene – deodorant, skincare, taking care of yourself – is a big priority in my household,” Lala revealed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lala also credits good friend and singer, Kelly Rowland, for helping her with her own skincare routine. She is now using a skincare routine daily and nightly, and with the help of Kelly was able to find the perfect products for her now perfect skin.

Lala Anthony is single and ready to mingle

Lala married All-Star NBA forward Carmelo Anthony in 2010 after dating for six years. Their wedding was filmed for a VH1 reality show, Lala’s Full Court Wedding, and that later turned into a spin-off that she starred in her daily, called Lala’s Full Court Life.

In 2007, Lala and Carmelo became parents to their only son, Kiyan, but their marriage was just not meant to be, and Lala filed for divorce from Carmelo in 2021, after years of allegations of infidelity.

Lala said of her deciding to leave her marriage, “I think that stepping away from that marriage was such an incredibly hard decision for me, but it made me realize there’s nothing I can’t do.”