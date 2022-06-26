LaLa Anthony celebrates in birthday suit

Lala Anthony celebrates her birthday in a naked display. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/mjt/AdMedia

Lala Anthony celebrated her birthday in style as she removed her clothing and showed off her curves.

The best friend of Kim Kardashian set pulses racing in a scintillating shoot that left little to the imagination.

Lala shared photos from a skin-baring photoshoot where she wore nothing but a thong and crystals to protect her modesty. She celebrated her birthday, which coincided with Cancer season, and shared the shots with her 13.3 million followers.

Lala Anthony shows off her curves on her birthday

Lala Anthony got into her birthday suit to celebrate her 43rd birthday this weekend.

The star wore a skimpy ensemble with just clear crystals covering her chest. The jewel ensemble was carefully designed to avoid a wardrobe malfunction. Lala also wore a matching crystal belly chain with pieces hanging to her waist. Lala rocked a nude-colored string thong which showed off her curvy hips.

Lala’s long brown hair was curly in a high ponytail and cascaded down her back. She playfully grabbed her ponytail and held a strand of hair in the air as she looked at the camera.

In another photo, Lala grabbed her cinched waist and looked down at her curves.

LaLa wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday to me 💫 thank you for all the love today & every day. I feel so blessed & my day has been so special 😘 #cancerseason.”

Lala received love from her famous friends, including Khloe Kardashian and Niecy Nash. Lala’s son with NBA star Carmelo Anthony, Kiyan Anthony, also showed love to his mother on his Instagram story.

Lala Anthony talks about divorce from Carmelo Anthony

Lala Anthony did an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last month and described the status of her divorce from Carmelo Anthony.

She explained that she made the tough decision to leave Carmelo. She shared, “Within me, I think that stepping away from that marriage was such an incredibly hard decision for me, but it made me realize there’s nothing I can’t do. Staying is easier. Walking away is harder. Staying in your comfort zone — what you know, your house, your kid is happy cause their parents are together — that’s easier.”

As for her relationship with Carmelo today, Lala described it as “great.” She said about Carmelo, “Co-parenting, amazing. We want to be a great example to our son. We have open conversations with him. We tell him, ‘You were made from love.’ We’re still a family, and we do things together. We go to his games together. We try to keep it as normal as possible.”

Lala and Carmelo continue co-parenting their son, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony, who is 15 years old.