Laetitia Casta in plunging pink swimsuit holds on tight

Laetitia Casta has been wowing fans in a pink swimsuit. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/LaurentKoffel

French supermodel Laetitia Casta looked incredible as she posed in a plunging pink swimsuit on social media over the weekend.

The 44-year-old former Victoria’s Secret model has been getting into summer vacation mode by posting several summery pics with Maire Claire France on Instagram, where she’s shown off her sensational figure in a range of swimwear and light dresses.

In a couple of recent posts, Laetitia donned a plunging pink one-piece swimsuit while hanging out by the water.

First up, Laetitia was snapped in the swimsuit, holding on tight to a blue wooden beam. She arched her back slightly and held her head upwards with eyes firmly shut.

Laetitia captioned the post, “👏 et merci à toute l’équipe pour ce très joli Nº du Marie Claire France 🙏💐Profitez bien de votre été et de vos vacances 😎,” which roughly translates as, ‘And thank you to all the team for this very nice Nº of Marie Claire France. Enjoy your summer and your vacations.’

She tagged Marie Claire France and the photographer, director, hairstylist, and makeup artist.

Laetitia Casta’s fans loved her pink swimsuit picture

Laetitia has nearly half a million Instagram followers, and her post had picked up nearly 12,000 likes by the time of writing.

Her fans were predictably impressed with the model’s pic and let their appreciation be known in the comments section. She was overwhelmingly bombarded with emojis, mostly hearts, and hearts for eyes.

Pic credit: @laetitiacasta/Instagram

Laetitia previously posted another picture of herself in the same swimsuit. This one was a full body snap which revealed the whole outfit as she stretched her arms up to grab another blue beam.

Her caption was similar to the above post.

Laetitia Casta has a long and successful career as a supermodel and keeps going

Laetitia Casta was first discovered at the age of 15 by an agent from a prestigious Paris modeling agency, Madison Models. She had been lying on the beach with her family during a vacation. Her career subsequently exploded, and by 16, she’d already been on three magazine covers.

Most recently, Laetitia appeared on the cover of Vogue France in March. The outlet described her as at the top of French fashion and cinema for 20 years and claimed that she embodies all French women.

Laetitia spoke about feminity with the publication, stating, “woman can be just as frightening as the man. Murderous. Dangerous. She is not just an innocent and fragile little victim.”

This summer has seen an explosion of supermodel bikinis on social media. Among the many other supermodels to pose in a bikini in recent weeks were Emily Ratajkowski and Candice Swanepoel.