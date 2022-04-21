Lady Gaga wows in tight spandex for tennis

Lady Gaga poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Lady Gaga is going Ooh-La-La while in tight yoga pants for a tennis-centric snap. The 35-year-old Bad Romance hitmaker continues to make headlines for turning her sensational singing career into an acting one, but there wasn’t a House of Gucci vibe in sight as she updated her Instagram ahead of the weekend.

Gaga posed for a sporty snap as she enjoyed a little tennis, and she dressed to match.

Lady Gaga gives tennis vibes in leggings

The A Star is Born actress wowed at the edge of a tennis court strewn with balls, drawing attention to her toned and gym-honed frame in a high-waisted and skintight pair of black leggings.

Going cropped via a monochrome sweater with a cute string tie, the blonde stood brandishing her black baseball cap, also holding a tennis racquet.

Gaga shouted out sportswear giant Nike via her white sneakers, with her makeup-free face a little obscured by the hat and her positioning.

Clearly having fun with other Instagram followers, the Chromatica singer used only a tennis emoji as fans left over 800,000 likes.

Lady Gaga uses Jessica Simpson’s trainer

Gaga keeps in tip-top shape with regular workouts, and she’s got the dude everyone in Hollywood wants. The star trains with celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak, who was involved with singer Jessica Simpson‘s nutrition and fitness when she dropped 100 pounds back in 2019.

“I remember the first time she came by, she was teeny tiny. She’s petite,” Harley told Elite Daily. “This is not someone that needed to lose weight. She dressed like a Jean-Paul Gaultier ad from the ‘80s, like so cool, and just woah. There’s presence.”

“She was so incredibly sweet. I remember we had a nutrition talk, and she went home and immediately sent me screenshots of a Polaroid she took of a couple of dishes she cooked from one of my cookbooks,” he added.

Lady Gaga thrilled fans just yesterday with a shorts snap from a swanky room complete with a marbled bathroom area. Flashing her abs, she told fans:

“Happier than eva…wishin u joy so excited for tour, ready to live that stadium life again.” Gaga is followed by over 52 million on Instagram. Her feed is kept tabs on my celebrities including singers Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, actress Bella Thorne, cookbook queen Chrissy Teigen, plus reality stars Lisa Rinna and Kris Jenner.