Lady Gaga is beautiful as she joins the Netflix Wednesday craze with an energetic dance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Lady Gaga was the latest celebrity to hop on the Wednesday dance craze in honor of Tim Burton’s new Netflix series about Wednesday Addams.

The songstress took to TikTok to share a delightful clip as she prepared for her Wednesday dance and showed the finished product.

The TikTok share was a rare post from Lady Gaga, who hadn’t used the social media platform since September.

As the singer showed, the video was worth the wait as she caked her face like a pro and got dressed in her Wednesday best.

The pop star has always been one to keep her fans on their toes, reinventing her style and pushing boundaries. Her latest look is no exception, as she kept things trendy yet unique with a Gaga twist.

A remix of Gaga’s hit song Judas played in the background with black-and-white special effects taking things to the next level.

Lady Gaga’s TikTok video was an instant hit, with her fans racking up one million likes.

Lady Gaga stuns with rare share featuring Wednesday dance

The short clip showed off her signature dance moves as she moved to the beat effortlessly.

Her energy was infectious as she grooved through the choreography and threw her arms in the air. Lady Gaga shimmied her hips and moved in a robotic manner, sprinkling in some of her signature moves from Bad Romance.

The video was made even more special by her outfit. Lady Gaga’s signature blonde tresses featured braids in a clear homage to Wednesday Addams. She wore a chic black blazer over a white shirt tucked into black shorts.

The black shorts were the perfect choice for the routine, as they highlighted Gaga’s toned legs, flattered her curves, and allowed the singer to move.

Gaga’s passion for her art was evident in the video as the singer expressed herself creatively.

The singer’s artistic flair has also been visible with her makeup line, Haus Labs.

Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs makeup line relaunch

Lady Gaga relaunched Haus Labs this year, which she first released in 2019.

The vegan and cruelty-free brand revamped its formulas and added new products. One new product is Power Sculpt Velvet Bronzer with Fermented Arnica, which can help the user achieve a natural-looking glow.

Haus Labs also launched a Hy-Power Eye, Cheek & Lip Pigment Paint, which featured a highly-pigmented formula for hardcore makeup enthusiasts and novices alike.

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga products are available at Sephora.