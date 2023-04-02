Not only is Lady Gaga a singing sensation, but she is also a credible actor.

The Born This Way hitmaker carved out a massive career during the late 2000s in music but ventured into acting when securing the role of La Camaleon in 2013’s Machete Kills.

Since then, Gaga has appeared in American Horror Story, A Star Is Born, and House of Gucci.

With a BAFTA, two Golden Globes, and an Academy Award already under her belt, it comes as no surprise that Gaga’s acting career has taken off.

Her next role will see her portray Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie a Deux alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Zazie Beetz.

Recently, Gaga has been spotted by the paparazzi filming scenes in New York, and we can’t get enough.

Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn character is also a fashionista

It appears that Gaga’s portrayal of Harley Quinn is also just as fashionable as she is.

In a new paparazzi photo of her on set in New York, the Poker Face chart-topper was captured wearing a fluffy black coat that appeared to be a fairly oversized fit on her.

Gaga teamed the ensemble with a miniskirt and completed her look with frilly ankle socks and black heels.

She styled her blonde hair down in waves and with a middle part while accessorizing with a black leather bag with brown detailing.

Lady Gaga on the set of Joker: Folie a Deux in New York City. Pic credit: BrosNYC / BACKGRID

As seen in the snapshot above, Gaga was photographed standing in the middle of a tall staircase. She gazed directly over her shoulder and looked down.

With so much under wraps surrounding the movie, fans cannot wait to see how Gaga’s portrayal of Harley Quinn goes down.

Previously played by Australian actor Margot Robbie, she told MTV News that she believes the music icon will “do something incredible with it.”

Lady Gaga promotes her makeup brand

Branding and endorsements have played a big part in Gaga’s career. From perfumes to headphones, this superstar has done it all.

Her most recent venture includes Haus Labs, her makeup brand, which she launched in 2019.

In the Instagram upload below, Gaga modeled a Viva Magenta-inspired look, wearing Hy-Power Pigment Paint in Magenta Shimmer and Le Monster Lip Crayon in the shade of Fuchsia Shimmer.

As always, she looked fierce, wearing a white garment and an oversized light blue denim jacket.

Available in various colors, Hy-Power Pigment retails at $24, while Le Monster Lip Crayon is priced at $22.