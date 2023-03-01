

Lady Gaga is certainly an iconic figure and overall queen when it comes to her sensational voice and her exceptional skills as a performer.

The Born This Way singer can undoubtedly do it all and she’s proved that time and time again.

Aside from her outstanding singing career, mother monster enjoys collaborating with companies that she feels strongly connected to, and in her latest share, she demonstrated just that.

After a brief hiatus from social media, the pop sensation came back with exciting news for her fans.

Lady Gaga announced another collaboration with Dom Perignon.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dom Perignon is a world-renowned company that sells an extremely luxurious, vintage champagne line.

Lady Gaga is gorgeous in a sheer gown for the new chapter of her collaboration

The A Star is Born actress has collaborated with Dom before, as she’s expressed her admiration for the company and its one-of-a-kind products.

For this announcement, Lady Gaga took to her Instagram, where she shared the shots with her 53.8 million followers.

In the post, the pop singer decided to stick with all black and white photos, simply to give the photographs a more elegant and vintage feel.

As she posed, Lady Gaga leaned back in her sheer black dress and demonstrated her impressive flexibility.

The singer was captured wearing a sheer black dress that perfectly trailed in the wind that purposely blew behind her.

Underneath the sheer gown, Lady Gaga sported a glitzy black top that perfectly hugged her tiny torso.

Lady Gaga’s blonde locks further trickled down her back while she stared directly at the camera.

In the second slide, the Just Dance singer was captured from the waist up as she sported another stunning black dress.

She further posed with her hands out in front of her while she gently closed her eyes.

Regardless of what shot, both photographs conveyed a powerful message, refraining from having to use any words at all.

Announcing the newest chapter of her Dom Perignon collab, she captioned the post, “The new chapter of the @ladygaga x @domperignonofficial collaboration. Photography: @mario_sorrenti #DomPérignon #DomPérignonxLadyGaga Enjoy responsibly.”

Lady Gaga is also a proud partner of Valentino Beauty

In addition to her new Dom Perignon collaboration, Lady Gaga also took some time to strong a form bond with the famous designer, Valentino.

This incredible bond ended up forming a partnership that would include Lady Gaga being the main face of their luxurious fragrance called Voce Viva.

In another recent share, the blonde beauty was tagged in one of Valentino’s promotional posts, where she posed in a bright red dress.

Lady Gaga’s body was consumed by the extravagant dress as it was flared out for the photograph.

The pop sensation further paired the dress with matching red earrings and a deep red lip shade.

While she posed, Lady Gaga was captured with her mouth wide open as she tilted her head up toward the sky.

As expected, the Voce Viva perfume bottle made an appearance in the shot, as it was positioned right in the middle of the photograph.

The uniquely shaped perfume bottle contains a radiant floral scent that also has a note of slight sweetness.

The Voce Viva fragrance is priced anywhere from 80 dollars up to 160 dollars, depending on the size.

Fans can either buy this luxurious scent online on Valentino Beauty’s website or head directly to their local beauty store.