Lady Gaga posts racy video to Instagram and fans are in a frenzy

Lady Gaga shared a short, but racy, video to her Instagram feed and left fans freaking out.

What did Lady Gaga wear in her Instagram video?

The A Star Is Born actress and Shallow singer, who turned 35 this spring, posted a seconds-long video clip of herself wearing a strappy, nude colored top as she playfully tossed her hair over her shoulder.

With her cleavage on display, her luscious brown-blonde hair hanging down, and one strap sitting low on the side of her tanned shoulder, it was all fans could do to try to hold themselves together.

The responses to the post were fast and furious as people clamored to share their thoughts about the singer’s look, with one fan commenting with “My Queen!” and another saying, “OMG GAGAAA” posted next to hot face emojis.

Lady Gaga has been teasing fans more with her sensual side and it seems like the internet is here for it.

Lady Gaga shares cheeky pics in a blue and white bikini

Just ahead of her guest appearance on the Friends reunion show the pop superstar set fans on fire with two sets of sexy bikini-clad shots as she posed on what appeared to be a sidewalk overlooking the ocean.

Donning a blue and white, over the shoulder-strap top and thong-style bottom, the singer cheekily bared her backside, showing plenty of skin as she lithely stretched herself out across the concrete.

Lady Gaga has maintained the brown hair color she took on to portray Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley Scott film House of Gucci, which was filmed this year in Italy.

Also starring Jared Leto, Al Pacino, and Adam Driver, the film will detail the lives of Patrizia and Gucci fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci during the height of their rise to fame and the downfall of the household name after Patrizia was convicted of hiring hitmen to murder Maurizio.

Patrizia wanted to ensure she and her daughters inherit the family fortune after she and Maurizio divorced and he became involved with another woman. She was convicted in 1998 of conspiring to kill him and was handed a sentence of 29 years in prison.

After around four months of filming, Lady Gaga returned to her home in L.A., where she was reunited with her beloved French bulldogs, two of which were stolen after her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was viciously attacked while out walking the dogs in February.

Although Lady Gaga was scheduled to tour this summer, she announced she would be postponing her tour dates until 2022 to allow more time for the pandemic to dissipate.