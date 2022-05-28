Lady Gaga in braless tank shows ‘Top Gun’ body

Lady Gaga posing close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Lady Gaga is stunning in a braless look as she celebrates the release of Top Gun: Maverick, the soundtrack for which includes her Hold My Hand track.

The 36-year-old pop star looked fighting fit in a pre-weekend Instagram share marking the achievement, and it was Tom Cruise vibes galore as the blonde flaunted her fit figure for a shoot.

Lady Gaga stuns braless for Top Gun: Maverick shoot

The Grammy winner looked edgy in a khaki pair of cargo pants, ones she paired with a figure-flaunting white tank top showing her every curve.

Definitely flaunting the results of her workouts, the Bad Romance singer posed by a large wheel affording airplane vibes, also going bronze-skinned and wearing her blonde hair semi swept-up and with a tousled, messy finish.

Posing with parted lips and heavy eye makeup, Gaga gained over 1.1 million likes as she wrote:

“TOPGUN: MAVERICKMOVIE AND SOUNDTRACK OUT NOW! FEATURING “HOLD MY HAND.”

The Tom Cruise sequel features Gaga playing the keyboard from an airfield as jets fly high above her head. Gaga’s music is now widespread amid both the movie and TV world, having featured on RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Masked Singer, Shameless, and the 2018 movie she starred in: A Star is Born.

Gaga’s last album release came in 2020 and via her Chromatica EP. Speaking of the record to Variety, the Haus Labs CEO revealed:

“I think that the beginning of the album really symbolizes, for me, what I would call the beginning of my journey to healing, and what I would hope would be an inspiration for people that are in need of healing through happiness, through dance,” adding: “And that’s in what I would call radical acceptance… For example, I know that I have mental issues; I know that they can be sometimes rendering me nonfunctional as a human. But I radically accept that this is real.”

Lady Gaga makes her mark in acting

The blonde has since starred in 2021 movie House of Gucci as she continues to champion her singer-turned-actress presence. In a separate Variety profile, the Just Dance hitmaker stated: “I’ve done some pretty extreme art pieces throughout my career — the things I’ve put my body through, my mind. It’s like a walnut of sadness in my stomach as I say this to you. I don’t know why I’m like that. I think that the best answer I could give you is I have a sort of romantic relationship with suffering for your art.”