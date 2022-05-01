Lady Gaga in braless dress shows off business brains

Lady Gaga posing close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Lady Gaga is reminding fans that she’s running an empire, one completely separate from her music. The 35-year-old Bad Romance singer this weekend stunned fans in a plunging glitter dress while promoting her Haus Laboratories cosmetics brand, and it isn’t the first promo fans have gotten in recent days.

Gaga updated her 52 million+ Instagram followers with glam shots showing her all dolled up. The House of Gucci star looked red carpet-ready, but the caption was talking business.

Lady Gaga stuns for Haus Labs pics

The blonde looked flawless as she posed close up, indoors, and in a low-cut and braless black gown covered in sequins. She sent out fluttery thick lashes, blended pink-purple eyeshadow, plus a catwing eyeliner finish, also rocking perfectly blended foundation and blush, plus highlighter across her cheeks.

Going for a swept-back hair look, the Grammy winner also donned statement earrings and a bold red lip as she gazed into the lens.

A swipe right better showed off the daring dress, one boasting a boxy shoulder finish and a silver brooch detail below the bust.

Here, Gaga sent the camera a blank gaze, again dazzling with her impeccable look.

In a caption, Gaga told fans to “stock up” while they still “can,” also name-dropping her Haus brand and listing the shades she was wearing, not limited to RIP Lip Liner in Slayer, The Edge Brow pencil in Taupe, plus her EyeLieNer in Punk.

Lady Gaga had her reasons for going into makeup

Gaga launched her brand back in 2019, where an Allure reveal saw her speak of how makeup lets her come alive via confidence. Outlining her plans for a then brand new project, she said: “First and foremost, I wanted to create the lip pencil of my dreams. I love lip pencil, but for me there always ends up being something wrong with them. It’s either dragging or it’s bleeding. With this formula, I can line my lips beautifully, but most of the time, I wear it all over my mouth. It feels like a lipstick, and it does not transfer. Every time I put it on, I have this sigh of giant, artistic, creative release that I just — my heart soars.”

Listing crippling insecurities and low self-esteem, the pop star added: “Then I put makeup on, and before I know it I feel this superhero within. It gives me those wings to fly.”

Fellow music faces also running cosmetics brands including singers Rihanna and Halsey.