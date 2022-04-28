Lady Gaga impresses in tight tube top

Lady Gaga poses smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Lady Gaga didn’t need a red carpet gown to stun her Instagram followers on Thursday. The 35-year-old singer and actress snagged herself over 250,000 likes in four hours for a gorgeous selfie share today, posting her killer figure in a tight tube top and turning heads with beauty that was natural, despite a makeup finish.

The Bad Romance hitmaker posted a low-key snap, one showing off her gym-honed arms and shoulders, plus her famous tattoos.

Lady Gaga stuns in tube top look

The photo, out to promote the A Star is Born actress’ Haus Laboratories cosmetics line, showed her backed by a doorway opening up onto a room with a dresser and chandelier.

Gaga dazzled the camera while in a bandeau-style, ribbed, and gray crop top. Going strapless, the Grammy winner wowed while showing a little cleavage, also peeping her toned abs.

Wearing her platinum blonde locks down and slightly curled around her shoulders, Gaga flaunted her plump pout and defined brows, also sporting warming blush, peachy eyeshadow, plus a mean catwing complete with a thick mascara finish.

Void of accessories and focusing on the cosmetics, the star told her fans: “If you luv @hauslabs makeup as much as I do you better stock up on your favorite products while you can…😉⏱💕!!!!!!😋😛👀”

Gaga, known for her flamboyant red carpet style and a long history of wig-wearing, has both toned it down and jazzed it up over the years, although there’s more of the natural beauty these days.

Lady Gaga says makeup gives her ‘wings to fly’

“I never felt beautiful, and I still have days that I don’t feel beautiful,” she told Allure as her beauty brand launched back in 2019. “All of the insecurities that I’ve dealt with my whole life from being bullied when I was younger, they come right back up to bite me. Then I put makeup on, and before I know it I feel this superhero within. It gives me those wings to fly.”

“Every time I put [my lip liner] on, I have this sigh of giant, artistic, creative release that I just — my heart soars,” the House of Gucci star continued.

Gaga joins the long list of celebrities now running beauty brands. Music faces who’ve turned to cosmetics or beauty include mogul Rihanna, pop singer Halsey, plus sweetheart songstress Ariana Grande. Lady Gaga is followed by over 52 million on Instagram.