Lady Gaga looked stunning as she hit the Oscars red carpet with her co-writer BloodPop as the pair were nominated for their song Hold My Hand, featured in Top Gun: Maverick.

Gaga wore a sheer black Versace gown with a satin drop waist skirt which had been worn by Gigi Hadid on the Versace FW23 runway only a few days before.

The House of Gucci actress let her dress be the focal point of her look and accessorized it with only a sparkling diamond necklace and bracelet.

She wore her long blonde hair pulled back into a sleek updo and chose a bold makeup look using her own Haus Labs products.

The 36-year-old had previously expressed her joy over being nominated for an Oscar in a post on social media that said, “Thank you so much to the Academy for nominating my song “Hold My Hand” for an Oscar this year! Writing this song for the film Top Gun: Maverick was a deep and powerful experience that I will never forget. So grateful for the magic of music and cinema.”

Gaga also thanked BloodPop for his work on the song and kindly took him as her guest to the extravagant ceremony.

Lady Gaga and BloodPop arrive at the 2023 Oscars. Pic credit: ABC

BloodPop wore a black single-breasted suit with a white dress shirt and accessorized his lapel with a diamond brooch.

The pair posed for photos as they worked the carpet, with Gaga stopping at one point to help a photographer who had tripped over her dress.

Lady Gaga wears Haus Labs to the Oscars

Between acting and music, Gaga never stops. She also wore her own cosmetics line, Haus Labs, as part of her Oscars look.

The ARTPOP singer, known for her statement fashion moments, wore a bold makeup look which was possibly inspired by the 80s.

Wearing Haus Lab’s new Color Fusion Blush, Gaga sported a smoky eye, bright red lip, and heavy pink blush.

Haus Labs shared a close-up photo of the star’s beauty look and wrote, “#Oscars ready 🤩🏆 Our founder @ladygaga hits the champagne carpet in striking #HausLabs glam by MUA @sarahtannomakeup wearing our new Color Fuse Blush.”

Lady Gaga’s House Labs launches new blush

The House Labs Color Fuse Blush was launched last month and is available in five highly pigmented shades: Dragon Fruit Daze, Watermelon Bliss, Pomelo Peach, Acai Sky, and Hibiscus Haze.

The formula is a super-soft, buildable, talcum-free powder with a beautifully blended second-skin finish. It is also infused with fermented arnica to nourish and protect the skin.

Color Fuse Blush is available at Sephora and HausLabs.com for $38.