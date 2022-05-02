Lady Gaga goes buns out in thong bikini for juicy post

Lady Gaga put her buns on full display for a late-night post on Instagram, showing off her booty in a stringy blue bikini. ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Lady Gaga has catapulted social media into early summer and proven again that she knows how to heat things up quickly!

The 36-year-old singer and actress of films like House of Gucci and A Star is Born took to Instagram yesterday for a last-minute, late-night post showing some of her assets while posing poolside for a cheeky snap.

After a very busy year and early spring as she first filmed and then promoted the Gucci film alongside cast-mates Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, and Jeremy Irons, Lady Gaga is certainly due to have some much-deserved downtime ahead of her.

Lady Gaga posed in a cheeky thong bikini

Wearing a pale blue stringy ensemble, Lady Gaga ensured that she revealed her toned backside and booty for the camera as she coyly pushed out her buns and leaned forward seductively while glancing back to flash a small smile at the lens.

The singer kept her peroxide-blonde locks down in subtle waves that cascaded around her shoulders and framed her face, donning dark shades over her eyes as she stood at the top of some curly-cued handles by the ledge of the crisp pool water.

With little fountains springing out from the sides of the concrete deck, Lady Gaga completed the picture with her svelte physique dominating the middle of the frame.

Fans were keen to share their thoughts about the post, which the singer captioned with a simple “Somebody’s 🧃.”

“Yaaas queen!!” exclaimed one follower, as others commented, “Your amazing,” “I LOVE YOU SO MUCY GAGAAA,” and “So Hot🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Lady Gaga has been dating Michael Polansky for more than two years

Although the star doesn’t shed much light on her dating life, her 2016 break-up with long-time boyfriend-turned-fiance Taylor Kinney of the hit show Chicago Fire left fans speechless as the pair had appeared to be so in love.

Revealing in her Five Foot Two documentary, as reported by People, that she and Taylor had actually been fighting a lot, Lady Gaga lamented the split as she connected her successes to her romantic downfalls, saying, “My love life has just imploded. I sold 10 million [records] and lost Matt. I sold 30 million and lost Luke. I did a movie and lost Taylor. It’s like a turnover. This is the third time I’ve had my heart broken like this.”

Pic credit: @ladygaga/Instagram

Despite the heartaches, and rumors that she and A Star is Born co-star Bradley Cooper were canoodling behind the scenes, gossip that was vehemently denied by both parties, Lady Gaga seems to have found love once more with her current beau Michael Polansky.

With a solid two-plus years of dating under their belts, the singer and her tech entrepreneur love appear to be going stronger than ever.

Michael sweetly had a huge bouquet of flowers delivered to Lady Gaga while she was filming House of Gucci in Italy last year.

The pair have not gotten engaged yet.