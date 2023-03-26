Lady Gaga goes all-in as Harley Quinn

Lady Gaga is pictured for the first time in costume as Harley Quinn on the Joker sequel set.

The 36-year-old actress was filming scenes at Manhattan’s City Hall in New York City for Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux, in which she stars alongside Joaquin Phoenix, who returns in the titular role.

In the photo, Gaga is surrounded by Gotham City police officers and appears to be escorted down the court building.

The actor looked serious in the clown make-up that included red lipstick and dark eyeliner.

Her outfit included a red jacket, and a black and white diamond-pattern blouse, which she completed with a black leather miniskirt.

Gaga appears to be portraying the DC comic character Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel, but the casting role is yet to be confirmed.

Lady Gaga is pictured as Harley Quinn. Pic credit: MediaPunch / BACKGRID USA

The Born This Way singer teased her appearance in the movie with an Instagram post last August.

She also shared a photo in which her character appeared to share a moment with Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.

The pop singer has had an impressive acting career so far.

Gaga recently starred as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, and she picked up a Golden Globe award for her performance in American Horror Story: Hotel.

She was also nominated for the best actress Academy Award for the 2018 hit movie A Star is Born.

Lady Gaga and Dom Pérignon team up for another campaign

Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga announced the next chapter of their successful collaboration with stunning photos from the advertisement campaign.

“The new chapter of the @ladygaga x @domperignonofficial collaboration celebrates devotion to the inspiring, uplifting work of creation, beautifully captured by @mario_sorrenti.”

In the first photograph, Gaga posed with her eyes closed in an artistic snap and looked like a ballerina in the second snap.

In the full advert, Gaga played the piano while ballerinas danced in the vintage-style campaign. Gaga also showed off her dance moves in the creative video, which celebrates artistry for the champagne brand.

In another campaign shot, the songstress looked sensational as she posed next to a bottle of Dom Pérignon.

Lady Gaga promotes Valentino Beauty perfume

Gaga rocked a red dress in a partnership with Valentino Beauty for the perfume Valentino Voce Viva.

In the snap, the stunning singer struck a pose in the stylish ad, which she shared on Instagram.

Valentino Voce Viva Eau De Parfum For Her has a woody and floral fragrance with a sweet smell. The 50ml bottle sells for $130, according to the website.