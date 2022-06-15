Lady Gaga flaunts stunning body in skimpy spandex

Lady Gaga posing close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Lady Gaga is showing off her mean body in a matching spandex set amid rehearsals for her Chromatic Ball tour.

The Grammy-winning singer and actress ditched her fancy ballgowns for a sporty and trendy look as she posted a quick story to social media today, also shouting out photographer Nick Knight.

Lady Gaga flaunts stunning figure in tight gym look

The Bad Romance hitmaker, 36, kept up her signature glam as she posed from an indoor and tiled area – she stood on a slightly raised pedestal and with a statuesque vibe for extra effect.

Surrounded by studio lights, the blonde showed off her toned abs and trim waist in tight gray cycle shorts, ones she paired with a matching and strappy bralette.

Raising her left arm to her head, the House of Gucci star made it queen vibes, writing: “@NICK_KNIGHT x CHROMATICA BALLE.”

It’s been a busy month for Gaga. The latest sees her seemingly signing on to play Harley Quinn in Joker MUSICAL Sequel – she’d co-star alongside A-lister actor Joaquin Phoenix. The Haus Laboratories founder is reportedly in talks to play the DC Comics character, once portrayed by stars including Margot Robbie in three movies.

Elsewhere, the singer is charging ahead with her makeup brand – Haus Labs has partnered up with beauty giant Sephora. The 2019-founded brand, which is vegan and cruelty-free, is getting tons of promo on the star’s Instagram as she announces the high-profile deal.

“From the very beginning, I’ve always wanted this company to empower people, to unlock the artists within them,” she stated, per Vanity Fair, adding: “I’ve always loved working with paints, but a lot of paints are very dirty and not good for your skin.”

Lady Gaga says everyone’s welcome with clean beauty brand

Continuing, the pop star said: “If you’re someone that likes more everyday makeup and neutral tones, we have beautiful products that will nourish your skin.”

Gaga joins the long list of high-profile celebrities launching beauty and makeup brands. Moguls Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Rihanna have all seen their net worth top $1 billion thanks to makeup. Also retailing cosmetics are actress Millie Bobby Brown, singer Selena Gomez, pop sweetheart Ariana Grande, plus reality star Savannah Chrisley.

“Thank you to @hauslabs @sephora, the beauty advisors and the beauty community for all the love and support at our Sephora launch event. I dreamed of this moment since I was a little girl and I can’t believe it’s finally here. This was the company I always wanted to build. SUPERCHARGED CLEAN ARTISTRY 🌈💚 Here I’m talking about my vision,” Gaga wrote on Instagram this week.