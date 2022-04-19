Lady Gaga flaunts stunning body in gym shorts

Lady Gaga poses while smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Lady Gaga is showing off her sculpted gym body in an ab-flashing selfie while impressing her 52 million followers. The Bad Romance singer and actress is fresh from a liberating selfie on Instagram, posting from a super-glamorous setting and reminding fans that casual style amid marble furnishings can absolutely work.

In her Tuesday share, the House of Gucci star ditched the red carpet glam for a high-waisted shorts and cropped hoodie look, throwing up one hand in celebration and going a little incognito in shades.

Lady Gaga stuns in bathroom selfie

The photo showed Gaga in what was likely a hotel room. The blonde wore her hood up as she showcased her chiseled abs, posing in front of a gilt-framed mirror reflecting a swanky room filled with vein marbles, carved ceiling details, plus dazzling chandeliers.

Also flashing her toned legs, the fashionista confirmed she is “Happier than eva.”

“Wishin u joy so excited for tour, ready to live that stadium life again,” the Chromatica hitmaker added.

Fans left over 190,000 likes in under 45 minutes.

2022 has proven busy for Gaga, who made headlines for attending the Grammys in Las Vegas recently. The Haus Laboratories founder also remains a talking point on account of 2021-released movie House of Gucci, co-starring Salma Hayek.

Lady Gaga says actors shouldn’t ‘push themselves’

Opening up to Variety last year and touching on her career, Gaga said: “I don’t think that any actor should push themselves to that limit,” adding: “And I ask myself all the time why I do that. I’ve done some pretty extreme art pieces throughout my career — the things I’ve put my body through, my mind. It’s like a walnut of sadness in my stomach as I say this to you.”

“I don’t know why I’m like that. I think that the best answer I could give you is I have a sort of romantic relationship with suffering for your art that I developed as a young girl, and it just sometimes goes too far. And when it does go too far, it can be hard to reel it in on your own,” she continued.

Gaga’s post today came as she announces her Chromatica Ball tour, which will be her sixth headlining one. The singer is not joining the slew of celebrities currently hitting up Palm Springs, CA for Coachella, but she’s still making music headlines.