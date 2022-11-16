Lady Gaga is extending her thanks after learning her Top Gun song received top honors after the latest Grammy nomination announcements. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Lady Gaga‘s accolades are stacking up as the singer can now add one more honor to her extensive list of achievements.

Gaga appeared in Top Gun: Maverick and contributed music to the highly-successful Tom Cruise movie.

The singer has now been recognized for her efforts after receiving two nominations for her soundtrack contribution, Hold My Hand.

Mother monster took to social media to share thanks with her 53.3 million Instagram followers and little monsters.

The songstress added a heartfelt caption, where she expressed gratitude for her award consideration.

Gaga’s loyal fanbase showed major love on the post, with 370k likes and numerous comments, many of them favorable.

Lady Gaga posted her single’s cover for Hold My Hand. The black and white photo featured the singer with her arms spread as she posed on top of a military plane.

She threw her head back and struck a passionate pose with her blonde tresses falling behind her. She wore a white sleeveless wife beater tucked into cargo pants. She accessorized with dog tags which were very appropriate considering the film’s theme.

Her caption read, “I am so honored to be nominated for 2 Grammys for ‘Hold My Hand’ and the Top Gun: Maverick Soundtrack with my fellow composers. It’s a real dream to be included in this celebration of music with a song and musical theme so close to my heart thank you ❤️ I fully cried, this never gets old and I’m super humbled.”

Gaga has achieved success in acting and composing music for films, but she will take her acting chops to the next level in the upcoming Joker film starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Before Gaga’s next trip to the silver screen, fans can tune in on February 5, 2023, for the Grammys, which take place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena.

Besides acting and singing, Gaga also has a burgeoning business.

Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs

Like Gwen Stefani, Ariana Grande, and Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga has a makeup and beauty line. Gaga’s line is Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, previously known as Haus Laboratories, and she relaunched her beauty line this year.

The singer shared with Elle that her line was clean and vegan and that she removed “dirty” ingredients, replacing them with pure products like hyaluronic acid.

Gaga explained, “So you’re getting that high performance and high pigment payoff. You’re also getting makeup that makes a difference in your skin.”