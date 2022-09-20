Lady Gaga breaks down in tears after show stopped due to lightning

The final show of Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Tour takes an unexpected turn. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Jade Adams/Landmark Media

Lady Gaga’s concert took a surprising turn after mother nature struck the mother monster’s performance.

After a severe storm hit Miami, Lady Gaga was forced to abruptly stop the final show of her Chromatica Ball Tour.

This tour was much anticipated by her fans, after being delayed for almost two years due to CO-VID 19.

The singer was more than halfway through her final performance when lightning struck down, surrounding Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

The star was hopeful that her show would resume. However, the bad weather carried on, bringing her Chromatica Ball tour to an unfortunate end.

A Twitter fan account captured the emotional moment as the songstress spoke to fans.

The Chromatica Ball tour had an unexpected ending

Lady Gaga addressing the audience after the announcement of the show’s cancellation. pic.twitter.com/eQM1YTXghw — Lady Gaga Now 🧠 (@ladygaganownet) September 18, 2022

“We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami but we couldn’t because even when the rain stopped there was lightning striking right down to the ground so close to us,” Gaga emotionally expressed as she wiped the rain from across her face.

The hard decision came halfway through her show when she then told thousands of her fans, “I’m sorry that we can’t finish but I don’t want to put your life in danger and I don’t want to put our life in danger.”

Later that evening, she posted a rather heartfelt apology to all of her fans on her Instagram account.

Gaga stated, “What I really want is to also be responsible and loving,” she said in reference to the thousands in attendance and her team. “I don’t know what I would do if anything happened to anyone in the audience, or to any member of my crew, my band [or] my dancers.”

“The lightning was being unpredictable and changing moment by moment,” the singer wrote in the caption of another post. “Look, for years some of you have called me ‘mother monster,’ in my heart I knew it was better to keep you safe. Thank you for believing in me.”

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball tour impacted by her medical condition

The Chromatica Ball tour was highly anticipated by both the star and her loyal fans after being halted due to CO-VID 19.

However, this time around, the tour only consisted of 20 shows.

The light schedule allowed Gaga to have several days of rest between shows, as she suffers from a medical condition called fibromyalgia.

The singer felt the burden of the painful medical condition, which led to the cancellation of a handful of shows, in the past.

She referenced her health in the heartwarming caption, concluding, “Part of why I decided not to finish the show was because I am healthy. It’s a healthy decision for all of you and for myself as well. So I love you… and I’ll see you next time on stage.”