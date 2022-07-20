Lacey Evans in teal bikini shows her ‘MomBod’ during family vacation

Lacey Evans is enjoying time with her family away from the wrestling ring. Pic credit: @laceyevanswwe/Instagram

WWE superstar Lacey Evans is living her best life, enjoying a family vacation featuring fun in the sun while showing fans her stunning bikini body.

Evans has recently been chasing the WWE women’s championships. That included her participation in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match earlier this month.

However, Evan’s recent attempt to win a title shot failed, and it now appears she’s taking a break to relax and regroup.

Her trip to the Dominican Republic included time spent with her husband and daughters, as the WWE star said they were “collecting memories” while seeing the sights.

For one series of pics, Evans displayed her teal bikini for fans and followers, referring to it as her “MomBod” in a hashtag.

The latest bikini images had fans, followers, and her WWE colleagues showering the 32-year-old mother with all sorts of praise.

Lacey Evans shows off ‘MomBod’ in blue bikini

Lacey Evans, real name Macey Estrella-Kadlec, took her Instagram followers along for her recent trip to the Dominican Republic. On Wednesday, a series of photos she shared on Instagram captured the fit mother in a teal blue bikini.

In the first of her photos, she poses in front of a window, presumably inside her room at a resort hotel. Evans keeps her blonde hair to one side on her shoulder, and a hand tugs on her bikini bottom string.

In additional photos, she provides other angles, including close-ups and side views, to show off her stunning figure.

“This bathing suit. This view. This vacation. This body. This life. Loving allllll of it! 🏝🙌👙,” she wrote in her caption, including hashtags like “#MomBod,” “#SeeTheWorld,” and “#BocaChica.”

It was one of several recent posts that Evans blessed her fans with during her vacation. On Tuesday, she revealed the IG post below, which starts with an adorable shot featuring Evans with her youngest daughter seated on her lap.

She’s set the location to San Rafael, Paraiso in Barahona, which features the beautiful San Rafael Spa in the Dominican Republic.

Additional photos in the series show off the gorgeous surroundings, including the inviting water surrounded by trees and outdoor seating. Viewers also get a look at the WWE star in a different bikini as she enjoys time with her husband and their eldest daughter.

There’s also some amazingly appetizing food in one of the photos, showing that Lacey Evans and her family are enjoying all the area has to offer.

WWE star welcomed ‘BabyEstrella2’ last year

Evans, a veteran of the Marines, has been married to her husband Alfonso since 2010. The couple has two daughters, with their second daughter born last October.

She shared a heartwarming Instagram post to reveal the big news (below), letting fans know about the home birth she chose to have so that her daughter and husband could fully be a part of welcoming the new baby.

She shared pics featuring her baby daughter last month, officially letting everyone know “Mom Bod Summer” is here. Evans wore another skimpy bikini revealing her fit physique in a beach-like lake setting.

While most of the series includes Lacey spending time with her youngest, there’s also a photo of the WWE superstar showing off her impressive skill by doing a bikini handstand outdoors.

Fans and followers praise Lacey Evans’ latest bikini pics

Lacey Evans’ bikini post from her Dominican Republic journey generated a lot of attention for the mom and WWE star. As of this writing, the IG photo series had collected over 30,000 Likes and 700-plus comments from friends, fans, and followers.

One fan remarked, “Mama looks stunning,” adding flame and heart emojis to accentuate their comment.

Pic credit: @laceyevanswwe/Instagram

“Such an amazing lady. Earns everything she does with 100% commitment,” one fan said in support of the WWE star.

Pic credit: @laceyevanswwe/Instagram

“Loving allllll of it myself especially this bathing suit on that body of yours like the true Sassy Southern MILF that you are!” another individual commented.

Pic credit: @laceyevanswwe/Instagram

Evans, who started working with WWE NXT in 2016, has since graduated to the main roster, currently starring on Friday’s SmackDown show. She was amongst the seven women vying for the Money in the Bank briefcase at the pay-per-view event of the same name earlier this month.

She came up short in her attempts to climb the ladder and win the coveted MITB briefcase, containing a women’s title shot at any time or place the owner chooses to challenge the champ. Evans was unsuccessful, as SmackDown’s Liv Morgan captured the briefcase and later cashed in on Ronda Rousey to win the title.

Lacey Evans probably won’t be out of the championship picture for long as a potential contender for the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

With summer here, Evans is also one of multiple WWE stars to share some sizzling bikini content online. On Tuesday, NXT’s Cora Jade went buns out for a bikini shot ahead of her appearance on NXT 2.0 show. Additional bikini pics have arrived courtesy of WWE’s Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Natalya Neidhart in the past week or so.