La La Anthony shows some skin in a gray catsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

We don’t have to wait on Season 2 of the Starz show BMF to see La La Anthony. While the show has been filming for the upcoming season, Lala has posted herself and her activities for followers to enjoy.

La La went to Las Vegas for one night to see R&B crooner Usher perform and shared her attire for the evening with her 13.5 million Instagram followers. The 40-year-old mom of one took a photo in front of her hotel elevators, wearing a revealing gray catsuit.

La La’s cutout catsuit showed plenty of skin, with cutouts down the center in the front, showing off her midriff. The cutouts are held together by strings that are tied at the waist.

The suit had long sleeves and was form-fitting. La La paired the outfit with a pair of silver stiletto heels. Her long hair was loose, and her makeup flawless.

In another slide on the post, La La is leaning against a desk in the hotel hallway, and she is looking down at the floor. Another slide shows La La in front of an elevator door, showing her backside.

La La also included two videos of herself at Usher’s Vegas show. In the videos, Lala is seen singing along to the songs My Boo and You Got It Bad.

La La Anthony opens up about what caused her divorce

After filing for divorce from her husband of 11 years, NBA star Carmelo Anthony, La La is now revealing what she feels was the cause of their split. La La went on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast and opened up about the difficulties of being married to a 10-time NBA All-Star.

La La said that she and Carmelo were doing well when he played for the Denver Nuggets, but when he went to play for the New York Knicks in 2011, that was the “start of the demise” of their marriage.

La La said the move to New York added extra “scrutiny” from the media. La La cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce.

La La Anthony discusses dating and if she’s willing to get married again

La La is single and may be okay with staying that way. In an interview with The Breakfast Club, La La dished her thoughts on dating and marriage.

La La says that she will never get married again. When asked to elaborate on that statement, she told host Charlamagne, “It was one of those things in life that I can check it off like I did that. I’ve experienced it. I know the good and the bad that happened to me, so it’s not something I want to experience again.”

La La says that she is open to dating, however. She does point out that she is done dating NBA players, though.