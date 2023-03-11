Kylie Minogue stuns in black Miu Miu dress

Australian singer Kylie Minogue may have risen to fame many decades ago as an actor in the soap Neighbours, but she’s had quite the journey as a pop star.

Like many high-profile stars recently, the Can’t Get You Out Of My Head hitmaker took a visit to France for Paris Fashion Week and attended a bunch of fashion shows.

For her latest Instagram upload, Kylie showed off a killer look when she attended the Miu Miu event.

“Loved seeing the @miumiu show in the City of Lights ✨ #Paris and chatting with @derekblasberg and the great Miuccia Prada 💖,” she wrote in her caption.

Also, in her caption, Kylie credited makeup artist Tom Pecheux and hairstylist Christian Vermaak for helping her achieve this glam look.

In the span of 19 hours, her post racked up more than 25,700 likes and 690 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.4 million followers.

Kylie Minogue wowed in all-black

For her new social media share, Kylie stunned in a black dress designed by Miu Miu. The item of clothing featured thin straps, a bow of the same color at the front, and buttons going down the middle.

The elegant attire fell above the knees and was paired with sheer black tights and open-toe heels.

Kylie completed her look with a black coat with white detailing and a mini white bag with gold detailing.

The Grammy Award-winning artist sported her wavy shoulder-length blonde locks down with a middle part and accessorized with earrings.

In the first slide, Kylie posed in a full-length shot in front of a plain white wall. She crossed her legs while holding onto her coat with her left hand.

Kylie gazed directly at the camera lens with a radiant smile and was clearly glowing.

In the following pic, she was captured walking down the middle of a hallway with her coat resting over her shoulders. Kylie continued to flash a smile and appeared to be living her best life.

For the third image, she was snapped in the same location, sporting an over-the-shoulder pose while draping her coat on the floor.

In the fourth pic, Kylie took a selfie in the mirror with her phone while in the middle of getting glammed up in a white dressing gown.

Kylie Minogue has released her own perfumes

Venturing into the world of branding is not a new concept for Kylie.

The 54-year-old star from Melbourne has dropped her own line of fragrances, the most recent release being Disco Darling.

In an interview with InStyle, Kylie revealed that her 2020 studio album, Disco, is what inspired her to release another fragrance.

“We got to use the color theme and some of the graphics from the album, which did really, really well. I was so proud of that, making most of it through lockdown and reaching fans through music,” she said.

“And then, to be able to be doing the same things again with fragrance, it’s just… It’s been a delight,” Kylie continued.

Disco Darling currently retails online from $15.