Kylie Minogue put her sensational figure in a sheer dress for a backstage snap.

The Australian songstress was getting a complete glam look from her makeup artist, Christian Vermaak, who used Charlotte Tilbury products.

In the photo, the 54-year-old star was preparing for the Sydney WorldPride 2023 event that runs until March 5.

Kylie surprised the audience by performing with her famous sibling, Dannii Minogue, on the event’s opening night.

Her blonde locks were styled straight with a middle part in the backstage snap she shared with her 2.4 million Instagram followers.

The pop icon wore a stylish blue dress that showed her trim figure and flawless skin.

In another Instagram post, Kylie shared photos from the event with her sister, writing in the caption, “Magic moment celebrating 💖LOVE💖 @danniiminogue …. Dresses by a magic Aussie @dionlee 💖.”

Kylie Minouge’s wellness and beauty routine

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kylie detailed her wellness and fitness routine.

The pop icon starts her day by drinking water with lemon juice that she keeps by her bedside before having a cup of coffee.

When asked about her go-to breakfast, Kylie said she gets her protein by eating boiled eggs and has some vegetables with grated cheese.

She supports her diet with supplements such as spirulina, vitamin D, and silica.

As for her fitness routine, the singer relies on walking and at least 15 minutes of yoga using an app.

The Can’t Get You Out of My Head singer told the publication that she burns calories by listening to new demos while on the treadmill.

She also dabbles in Pilates and gyrotonics but told the publication that her ultimate workout is performing on stage while on tour.

Kylie keeps her beauty regimen simple with a serum, moisturizer, cream blush on the cheeks, mascara, and lip gloss.

Kylie Minogue promotes her fragrances

Kylie posed for a snap to promote her fragrances Darling and Disco Darling.

In another Instagram post, the brand’s social media page made a pitch for the perfumes.

“Are you a Darling? Start your day with this irresistible floral. The freshness of passion fruit and freesia meet an addictive base of sandalwood and amber. 🌷,” the caption reads.

The caption continued, “Or a Disco Darling? Dizzying lights sparkle with bergamot and cassis, as the beat gets under your skin, this seductive fragrance carries you until dawn. 💃”

The perfumes are available in numerous retailers, including Scent Beauty in the United States, Sephora in the United Kingdom, and Chemist Warehouse in Australia.