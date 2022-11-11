Kylie Jenner wows in futuristic mini-dress for Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner looks incredible in dark hair and bangs for the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Peter West/ACE

Media personality Kylie Jenner is a busy mom and businesswoman with one more project up her sleeve.

Jenner owns a very successful makeup company called Kylie Cosmetics, and she always poses in incredible outfits and makeup looks to announce and promote new collections. The newest one is with one of the most iconic and known movies ever, The Wizard of Oz.

This time, she put on a very futuristic-looking silver minidress. Jenner decided to channel her inner Tin Man for this photo shoot as she lay on top of a lot of yellow brick stones.

This dress was made by Laurel DeWitt and included a cone-style bust and matching pieces to cover her arms and legs.

She finished off this look by putting on some silver pointy heels and throwing her dark hair into a sleek bun.

For her makeup, she obviously had to create a look with her new palette. She opted to keep it similar to her dress by doing a dramatic metallic silver eyeshadow look that reached all the way to the top of her eyebrows.

She finished it off with a nude lip, a blinding highlighter, and rosy cheeks.

The official Kylie Cosmetics Instagram posed this set of pictures of Jenner looking incredible and leaving all her fans speechless.

They captioned this post, “Follow the yellow brick road. Our Wizard of Oz ™ exclusive collection just launched on KylieCosmetics.com!”

The 25-year-old has built a successful career in the makeup world.

Not only is she the youngest of the worldwide known Kardashian-Jenner family, but she has for sure made a name for herself by becoming involved in the fashion and beauty industry. She is also the most followed female on Instagram with 372 million followers.

For this new Wizard of Oz collection, she decided to include a pressed powder palette that includes a blush, highlighter, and eyeshadows named after the movie’s characters. As well as a matte lip paint set– which includes metallic lipstick and transformative lip tint.

Jenner talked to E! News about how Kylie Cosmetics came to be, “I think it was the core of my obsession with makeup. That’s what made me love makeup so much, the self-expression behind it and the creativity.”