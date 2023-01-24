Kylie Jenner made quite an entrance at Paris Fashion Week, as she showed fans a preview of what they could anticipate in the coming days.

Fans can expect to see a lot more of Kylie in the upcoming days as she represents the Kardashian-Jenner squad at Paris Fashion Week.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder was one of many well-known names to arrive in France, with other celebrities including Irina Shayk and Doja Cat.

It seems like just yesterday that Kylie was serving looks at Coperni and Schiaparelli in the French capital.

Now, the reality TV star has returned to the scene of the crime with brand new looks.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For a recent post, Kylie tried on Maison Margiela with a beautiful white two-piece with Madonna vibes.

Kylie shared a few of these looks with her 379 million Instagram followers, where she received likes and comments for her post.

Kylie Jenner makes an entrance before Margiela show

The mother of two shared a few photos as she prepared for the Margiela show.

In the pictures, Kylie admired her reflection and put the finishing touches on her look. She wore a white two-piece made of a latex-like material. The white top had spaghetti straps and cone-shaped bodice features. Kylie paired the top with matching shorts that were high-waisted and gorgeous.

As Kylie struck a few poses, she used a colorful blue faux-fur garment, raising it above her head and acting fabulously.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The Life of Kylie star also showed a bit of her personality as she struck a few silly poses. One pose saw Kylie lick her bicep, taking a playful approach to her images.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie donned her signature glam look with understated makeup and rosy cheeks. Her dark brown tresses featured a low ponytail with pieces of her bangs framing her face.

The social media sensation has certainly evolved throughout the years. One of Kylie’s changes has been her new passion for fitness.

Kylie Jenner’s evolving workout and fitness

Fans of Kylie might remember an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians where the reality star joined sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian for a workout.

However, Kylie wasn’t feeling the workout, and she left soon after arriving.

Khloe said via People, “She did come with Kourt and me one time when [our personal trainer] Don was training us. Don does four quarters in each session, and Kylie only stayed for one quarter.”

But Kylie has switched up her workout game since then.

A source told E! in 2021, “Kylie is determined now more than ever to get toned for summer. She’s fully into fitness and health. She wants to maintain her figure and stay toned for summer.”