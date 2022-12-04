Kylie Jenner pictured at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner was in Miami to support her man Travis Scott who was performing in The Sunshine State and looked stunning.

Scott was joined by 50 Cent, and the performance was hosted by Wayne and Cynthia Boich on Miami Beach.

Jenner was among the A-list celebrities who attended, including her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Jenner looked sensational as she was photographed stepping out to party during Art Basel weekend.

The Kylie Cosmetics model went for an all-black ensemble donning a black leather jacket paired with a black mini skirt that showed her long slender legs.

She went with unique flame-detailed heels and accessorized with dark sunshades, gold rings, and a mini purse that matched her outfit.

Jenner had her hair up in a half bun with a flicker of hair over her face. Her cutout top bared her toned midriff to complete the edgy fashion fit.

Pic credit: VAEM/BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner celebrates seven years of her cosmetics brand

Jenner took a moment to celebrate the 7th anniversary of her successful brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

The entrepreneur found success with her lip kit before expanding her range of products. In the Instagram post, she thanked her supporters and reminisced about growing the brand from its infancy.

“Kylie Cosmetics allowed me to share a piece of what i love and i’ve never felt closer to you guys. i’m proud of my team and what we have been able to accomplish but i really owe it all to each and every one of you. i cannot wait for 2023. best year to come 💗,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

She shared several photos of the cosmetic brand over the years, and the post garnered over 3.1 million likes.

On the Season 2 finale of The Kardashians, Kylie gave an update on her son’s name.

She gave birth to her baby boy in February earlier this year and announced he was named Wolf before declaring that she changed her mind in an Instagram Story after determining the name didn’t suit him.

In the episode, Kylie said that his birth certificate still has the name Wolf.

“My baby’s name is still Wolf. I’ll let you guys know when I change it,” she said to the camera. “Maybe I’ll tell you guys in Season 3.”

She previously stated in the series that she felt pressure to pick a name after being undecided following his birth.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden with her mother, Kris, in September, Kylie confirmed that they do not call him Wolf but confirmed that is his registered name.

The 25-year-old went on to admit that her son has a name but she isn’t ready to share it yet.