Kylie Jenner sizzled in an all-leather outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

If Kylie Jenner’s super scandalous ensemble in Santa Monica is any indication, it appears leather will be the ‘it’ fabric of 2023.

Paparazzi caught the 25-year-old media personality strutting her stuff as she left Giorgio Baldi, a luxurious family-run Italian restaurant, following a dinner date with friends.

She sported a leather jacket with a sheer black top underneath, giving a sneak peek at the sexy bra hiding below.

Oh, but that’s not all. Kylie also rocked skintight leather pants with knee pads and a chic belt, accentuating her enviable hourglass figure.

Never one to settle for mediocrity, the stunning star took the look one step further with leather boots, black nail polish, and contrasting bright blue sunglasses.

She styled her raven-colored locks in an effortless updo with a classic side part in the front.

Pic credit: affinitypicture / BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner looked sexy while waiting for Santa in skintight psychedelic dress

Kylie turned heads yesterday in a thermal-patterned dress featuring a hood covering everything but her eyes.

The beautiful mother of two was lounging in her bed in the slinky number, drawing attention to her womanly curves as she sent her brown gaze through the camera.

Despite most of her face being covered, it was still somehow clear that her makeup was perfect underneath (of course!).

She captioned the steamy snap, “waiting for santa like ..”

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner showed off her flawless figure to promote Velvet Lip Kits by Kylie Cosmetics

In November 2015, Kylie turned her passion for makeup into one of the most successful businesses of our generation, Kylie Cosmetics.

While her debut product, the Kylie Lip Kit, is still an iconic staple of the brand, she’s since expanded to create countless other incredible collections.

The makeup mogul took to Instagram over the weekend to promote the launch of the line’s brand-new Velvet Lip Kits, which are marketed as color that lasts up to eight hours.

She could be seen wearing a curve-hugging pink number with a belted halter top, but more importantly, she was modeling “bare” velvet on her full lips.

As if she could get any bigger, Kylie has taken her business to new heights in recent years, adding both skincare and baby product lines.

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Kylie expressed awe over the reality of her business empire, saying, “I didn’t think that this could really be my job. I always loved makeup, though. I wanted to watch tutorials. I would play with my own makeup or my mom’s. I’ve always loved makeup, and I was obsessed with lipstick.”