Kylie Jenner made sure all eyes were on her as she rocked an all-black outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Kylie Jenner pulled off yet another show-stopping look as she slipped into an all-black ensemble featuring a huge floor-length coat.

The 25-year-old mogul looked sensational for her latest photoshoot, and it was giving The Matrix vibes.

Kylie is for sure not afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to fashion and style.

The fashionista can rock any style, whether a simple figure-hugging white dress or a metallic bikini and fur boots combo.

On Friday, Kylie treated fans to yet another show-stopping look.

Taking to her Instagram account, Kylie posed up a storm in a sizzling snap that exuded fashion and style.

Kylie Jenner sizzles in all-black ensemble

Proving the camera really is her best friend, Kylie rocked a hooded, black, sleeveless leotard that hugged every inch of her famous figure.

Underneath the tight leotard, Kylie donned a pair of black, sheer tights and pointed black pumps with crystal heels.

She teamed the look with chunky leather gloves and a matching floor-sweeping trench coat for dramatic effect.

The reality star wore her iconic black tresses slicked back underneath the hood of her leotard.

Kylie Jenner posing in an all-leather ensemble. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie let our outfit do all the talking and opted for a more minimal and light makeup than she usually rocks.

The beauty glowed thanks to her coral blush and a dark pink gloss on her famous pout.

Kylie finished off the look by wearing a lair of black shades as she posed for the photoshoot.

Kylie Jenner trains ‘at least three times a week’

Kylie is not afraid to show off her amazing figure, and rightly so, as the makeup queen works hard for those hourglass curves!

An insider told E! that Kylie works out “at least three times per week in her home gym and with a personal trainer.”

The source noted that Kylie is also a big fan of outdoor workouts because “it’s more distracting and feels nice to be in nature.”

Kylie is also a lover of long walks with her daughter Stormi. According to the insider, the mom-and-daughter duo go on walks near “the trails by her house or go for a hike nearby.”

What’s more, Kylie, who gave birth to Stormi in 2018, started working out soon after welcoming her bundle of joy.