Kylie Jenner stuns in a black bra to show off hair health

Kylie Jenner wowed this week when she showed off her hair journey. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XPX/starmaxinc.com

Kylie Jenner looked amazing this week as she showed off her dark locks.

The 25-year-old reality star and entrepreneur marked a year without coloring her hair, which has been an array of hues including platinum blonde and pink, by showcasing the progress she has made since ditching the dye.

“Over a year into the hair health journey and this is how we’re doing,” she told her 371 million followers.

Kylie’s locks sat shoulder length and shiny in the video as she ran her manicured hands through them.

She also showed off her svelte figure while wearing a black bra in the post, which matched her dark hair.

And always the makeup guru, Kylie kept her look natural with a subtle pink lip and blush.

Kylie showed off her hair transformation on Instagram. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner announces collaboration with Batman

Earlier in the week, Kylie excitingly announced a collaboration between her beauty brand and the superhero franchise Batman.

Sharing the news on her Instagram, the star described the partnership as a “dream come true.”

In the video reveal, Kylie looked incredible as she transformed into a black Batgirl-style mask and dramatic eye makeup.

Teasing to the 25.9 million followers on the brand’s Instagram page that the reveal would be coming soon, fans flooded the comments with bat emojis and shared that they “can’t wait” to see what the make-up mogul has in store.

Fans can’t wait for the release of the collaborative collection. Pic credit: @kyliecosmetics/Instagram

Kylie Jenner relaxes after Paris Fashion Week

Elsewhere, Kylie enjoyed some downtime with her daughter Stormi, 4, and her son, 8 months, after attending a whirlwind Paris Fashion Week.

Kylie pulled out all the stops in the French capital and particularly wowed in a white floor-length gown designed by Acne Studios that she wore in the front row of their show.

She also looked incredible when she stepped out for the Business of Fashion 500 gala in a black lace jumpsuit by fashion house Mugler.

The see-through outfit featured several intricately designed panels and covered her hands and feet.

Other guests in attendance at the swanky event included singer FKA Twigs, who opted for a plunging bustier and purple silk skirt, and Georgia May Jagger, who oozed glamor as she stepped out in a sheer, floor-length blue-gray gown.

When she attended the Balenciaga show, Kylie also stood out in a hot-pink feathered, floor-length gown.

But as she relaxed at home, the mom-of-two — who shares the children with her rapper partner, Travis Scott, 31 — donned a black bikini for a day around the pool.