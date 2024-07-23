Kylie Jenner sparks concern holding youngest son without life jacket

Kylie Jenner took to social media this summer to share her luxury vacation.

The reality TV star and mother of two posted a heartwarming photo of her children, Aire, 2, and Stormi, 6, during their Italian getaway.

In addition to showcasing her luxurious lifestyle, Jenner’s Instagram update also featured her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou.

The pair were seen embracing during a scenic boat ride in July. This series of posts has sparked a wave of admiration and comments from fans and family alike.

However, Jenner’s vacation updates haven’t been without controversy.

A video she posted on her Instagram Story, featuring herself and Aire aboard a boat without life jackets, drew significant concern from followers.

Fans share their concerns about Kylie Jenner’s lack of safety precautions

Critics took to Reddit to voice their worries about the apparent lack of safety precautions.

One user remarked, “I understand that boating laws & regulations can vary all over the world but I was shocked when I saw Kylie holding her youngest, who was not wearing a life jacket while traveling on a boat.”

The debate saw mixed reactions, with some defending Jenner by highlighting the presence of professionals and safety gear on board. “When Kylie does things, she is with a crew of people and a professional is driving the boat,” one fan commented.

Another added, “I have never seen anyone wear a life jacket on a boat in Italy but you’re right, they should.”

Others argued that boat handlers should enforce the use of life jackets, highlighting the risk posed by other boats potentially operated by individuals under the influence of alcohol or other substances.

According to Yate.co, in Italy, it is mandatory for yachts to have life jackets available for all passengers, and wearing them on board is required.

The thread then turned to Naya Rivera’s ill-fated boat ride.

Fans remember Naya Rivera’s tragic boat ride while discussing Kylie Jenner

The discussion also reminded many of the tragic passing of actress Naya Rivera, who drowned four years ago while saving her son.

This incident has heightened the public’s sensitivity to boating safety, particularly concerning children.

On July 8, 2020, Naya Rivera was reported missing after her four-year-old son, Josey, was discovered alone in their rented boat at Lake Piru, a reservoir in the Los Padres National Forest, Ventura County, California.

Josey was found asleep on the boat, wearing his life jacket. According to police reports, Josey recounted that Rivera had helped him climb back into the boat but was unable to get back onboard herself and then disappeared underwater.

According to PageSix, he also mentioned that his mother was not wearing a life jacket.

As Jenner continues to share glimpses of her Italian vacation, her posts remain a topic of both admiration and scrutiny among her followers.