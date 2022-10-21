Kylie Jenner looks like she means business in a figure-hugging ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Kylie Jenner was bringing complete Y2K vibes as she rocked a plunging crop top and denim knee-high boots.

The 25-year-old said she was about to “handle business” and as usual, she looked phenomenal.

The reality star has never been shy about her love of all things 2000s, but her latest look takes all the fabulousness of millennial fashion to the next level.

Posting to her 372 million followers, Kylie looked sensational as she rocked a hugging two-piece cream ensemble.

The beauty looked busty in her 2000s-style crop top which had a plunging neckline.

The draped skirt hugged Kylie’s incredible curves and featured a high-front slit that tastefully revealed the top of her thigh, as well as her toned abs.

Kylie Jenner shows off abs in a figure-hugging crop top

Kylie upped the millennium vibes even more with a pair of denim knee-high boots that had a razor-sharp heel and a slouch fit.

The makeup mogul kept her beauty look simple, opting for soft, natural glam, and autumn-ready burgundy nails.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

For her hair, Kylie styled her dark and luscious locks into simple brushed-out waves, that cascaded down her chest.

She captioned the post with: “Handling business.”

Kylie Jenner talks the ‘baby blues’

Kylie’s post comes as she opened up about her suffering with the “baby blues” after giving birth to her second child earlier this year.

Kylie and partner Travis Scott welcomed a son on February 2 and announced his name was Wolf.

Although they later revealed they’d changed his name, but have not yet shared what it is.

Now, Kylie has opened up about how she’s doing since becoming a mother of two on the latest episode of The Kardashians, reports Evening Standard.

During a scene, Kylie told her sister Kendall Jenner, “It’s been really hard.”

“I cried non-stop all day for the first three weeks. It’s just the baby blues and then it goes away. I had it with Stormi too,” she said.

“I cried for three weeks. Every day, to the point where I’d be lying in bed and my head would just hurt so bad.”

After doing a Google search, Kylie then explained what the baby blues are, saying, “I’m not a doctor but I read on Google… They call it baby blues when it doesn’t last past six weeks.”

Kylie then revealed that after six weeks passed, she “started to feel better”, but said she “definitely had a case of the blues.”