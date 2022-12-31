Kylie Jenner stunned in a stylish black winter ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Raoul Gatchalian/StarMaxWorldwide

Kylie Jenner looked fabulous in a wintry outfit as she stepped out for a bit of retail therapy in Aspen, Colorado. The 25-year-old socialite and businesswoman was spotted walking down a snowy sidewalk while out shopping.

Kylie donned an all-black winter outfit for the occasion, and she wore her large leather jacket lined with fur as a mini dress. The puffy jacket was ringed with soft white fur on the neckline and cuffs of the sleeves.

It also had pockets on the side and a zipped pocket on the chest. The only clothing visible underneath the jacket was Kylie’s sheer black pantyhose.

She showed off her long legs with her mini dress jacket and pantyhose, as well as with her pair of knee-high leather boots. Kylie further added to the leather theme with a pair of black leather gloves.

Meanwhile, she accessorized her look a bit more with a soft-looking black hat on her head and black sunglasses over her eyes.

She held a leather purse in one hand as she walked down the sidewalk, flanked by bodyguards. A slight smile was on her lips as she pushed her hair back with one hand and glanced at the camera.

Kylie Jenner bundled up in style for Aspen trip

Kylie looked stylish and warm as she bundled up and faced the snowy weather in Aspen, Colorado. She visited the city to celebrate the end of the year and have some fun in the snow.

Kylie Jenner braved the snowy weather in Aspen, Colorado, for some shopping and lunch while enjoying an end-of-year trip to the city. Pic credit: BUZZIPPER / LA.GOSSIPTV / BACKGRID

Kylie was joined in Aspen by her sister, Kendall Jenner, as well as her friends, Justin and Hailey Bieber. Anastasia Karanikolaou also joined the group and shared some snowy photos in an oversized coat.

Meanwhile, Kendall, Anastasia, and Hailey have been sharing some of their adventures via their Instagram Stories. The group recently went out snowmobiling and seemed to have had quite an adventure.

According to Hailey, she and Anastasia somehow managed to tip the snowmobile over, and Hailey was scared she broke Anastasia’s leg.

Pic credit: @haileybieber/Instagram/@staskaranikolaou/Instagram



It is unclear if Kylie joined in on the snowmobile fun, but she does seem to be a part of the little celebrity group ringing in the New Year in Aspen.

Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

So far, Kylie has been keeping warm and cozy in Aspen and seems to be enjoying some vacation time.

Kylie is the CEO of Kylie Cosmetics

Just like the rest of the Jenner-Kardashian family, Kylie has delved into entrepreneurship. In 2015, she launched her brand, Kylie Cosmetics, which quickly became one of the most successful Jenner-Kardashian business ventures.

The company was initially named Kylie’s Lip Kits and featured just a few lip kits, which are sets featuring liquid lipstick and lip liner. However, the lip kits sold so well that Kylie opted to invest more in the business.

She renamed the company Kylie Cosmetics in 2016 and quickly started adding more products. While still known for its iconic lip kits, the company now also offers skincare products, eye and face makeup, and even baby products.

The company reportedly led to Kylie reaching billionaire status in 2019. However, there have since been allegations that she overvalued her business and even forged documents to appear as a billionaire.

As a result, the exact value of the company isn’t known. However, it has been growing and expanding since 2015, and even if it didn’t make Kylie a billionaire, it has still been reasonably successful.