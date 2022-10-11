Kylie Jenner shows off tan lines in plunging top with plastic abs

Kylie Jenner looks incredible with a metallic bronze eye makeup look and a nude lip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Raoul Gatchalian/StarMaxWorldwide

Miss Kylie Jenner has just left everyone breathless one more time.

The youngest self-made billionaire looked fierce and sexy for a new makeup collaboration between her successful brand, Kylie Cosmetics, and Batman.

Just when people thought they had seen everything, Jenner shows everyone there is always something more to see.

The media personality posed for the camera wearing a skintight black leather jumper. She left it open to show off the incredible black plastic abs that she was wearing underneath.

Her dark hair was parted to the side and slicked back into a bun, making the outfit the main focus.

However, the makeup is what the public was seemingly supposed to be looking at — not the incredible corset abs.

Kylie Jenner wows in black corset abs for collaboration

Using her new upcoming eyeshadow palette, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family had an incredible eye look done on her.

Jenner put some bright yellow shade on her inner corner, followed by some black and silver metallic in a cut crease look.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her eyebrows looked impeccable, as always, and her lips had a beautiful brown nude glossy color on top.

Kylie Jenner poses for the camera in corset abs. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner tells the real reason why she founded Kylie Cosmetics

The 25-year-old is a successful American media personality, socialite, and businesswoman as well. She is mainly known for her appearance on the E! reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. But, of course, she has done so much more than being the start of a reality tv show.

The third most followed person on Instagram has always had a big passion for makeup. She launched her first lip kits back in 2015, and now in 2022, Kylie Cosmetics has grown into one of the most talked about makeup brands in the industry.

When asked about the real reason why she started her company, Jenner said to The Love Magazine, “I think truly, I put a lot of hard work into this. It’s not like I’m doing this to make money. I don’t even think about that part. This is just something authentic to me.”

Now, Jenner is a mother of two to her daughter Stormi and a baby boy whose name it’s still not known to the public. However, she hasn’t let motherhood stop her from taking over the beauty world.

The new makeup collaboration of Kylie Cosmetics x Batman comes out this October 19.