Kylie Jenner shares rare family photo with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner pictured at the Grand Opening Celebration of Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Las Vegas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Raoul Gatchalian/StarMaxWorldwide

Kylie Jenner shares an adorable family photo with Travis Scott and their two children.

This comes after Scott denied cheating allegations with a Kylie look-a-like Instagram model.

The pair, along with their daughter Stormi, 4, and their eight-month-old baby boy, formerly known as Wolf, all posed in angel costumes which Kylie shared on her Instagram Stories for Halloween.

Kylie took the mirror selfie and donned a white dress accessorized with a spiked choker and a pair of angel wings.

Stormi stood close to the mirror and matched her mother’s angel wings and white dress while opting for pearl necklaces to accessorize. She also wore a fluffy halo headband to complete her look.

Travis also went for an all-white outfit with a grey cap. The rapper was pictured with a wide smile while sharing a moment with his son as Kylie took the photo.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Travis Scott denied cheating allegations from alleged former flame

Last week, Travis responded to rumors that he rekindled a suspected romance with Instagram model Rojean Kar.

Scott took to his Instagram Story and accused the woman of attending the music video set without invitation.

“It’s a lot of weird s**t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video,” Scott wrote.

“I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling,” he wrote.

Kar shared a video responding to Scott, claiming that she has been complying by pretending not to know the rapper and posting what presumably Scott’s team wanted her to put on social media.

Kar put the rapper on blast for claiming that he doesn’t know her, claiming she has evidence.

“But to say you don’t know me and you’ve never been with me when you’ve definitely been with me. Everybody’s seen you with me. When I have pictures and videos of you with me. Come on,” she said in the video The Shade Room shared.

Kylie Jenner reportedly putting the children first amid Travis Scott’s cheating allegations

Kylie and Travis are putting up a united front for their two children after the rapper denied having an affair.

According to US Weekly, a source claimed Jenner stands by her man and is confident in their relationship.

The insider also told the outlet that the Sicko Mode rapper is dedicated to his family when he is not on the road working.

“Kylie is always looking out for her kids’ best interest and wouldn’t let something like cheating allegations affect her life in a big way,” the source said.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.