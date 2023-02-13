Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner recently spent some time out by the pool, and both sisters looked incredible in their matching swimwear.

While Kim and Kylie aren’t actually twins, with a whopping 17 years between them, that doesn’t stop them from twinning it up in style – and it certainly doesn’t stop their sisterly bond or genetics.

Kylie affectionately called Kim her “twin” in an Instagram share as the sisters sat on a large lounger and mimicked each other’s poses.

Both sisters sported dark bikinis on their curvy frames, and while Kylie let her hair flow freely down her back as she gazed upward, Kim held her long locks up in her hands for a slightly lower gaze.

Within minutes of Kylie sharing the photos on Instagram, the post received over 500,000 likes and over 1,500 comments.

One top comment was Kim Kardashian replying to her younger sister’s sweet post, writing, “Always and Forever.”

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian sit poolside in their bikinis. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

When the sisters aren’t spending time twinning it up, they’re often with their families or promoting their business ventures.

Kim Kardashian goes bare-faced for SKKN

Kim recently went bare-faced for a “SKKN-care” routine to promote her skincare brand, SKKN. This isn’t the first time the socialite has gone bare-faced online, but her product had visible results.

Likely wearing one of her SKIMS brand sports bras and legging combos, Kim kept her long hair back in a braid as she went through the steps of washing her face and applying moisturizers and creams.

By the end of the video, the 42-year-old reality star was looking refreshed and flawless.

Many of the products appear to be ones available in the SKKN Vanity Bag Starter Bundle. Though the bag is available by itself for $70, the bundle is currently on sale for $168 and comes with the SKKN cleanser and face cream. Alone, the cleanser retails for $43 and the face cream goes for $85.

For those who are extremely serious about their skincare and love of Kim Kardashian, the complete collection of products is available for $575 right now and retails full-price for $673.

Kylie Jenner nearly makeup-free for lip promos

On the other hand, Kylie is busy with her business venture as well as she focuses on new items and sales through Kylie Cosmetics.

In a recent share, the 25-year-old was nearly bare-faced as she took a selfie in a sequined shirt and accessorized with a popping red cherry necklace.

The post promoted a sale running at Kylie Cosmetics, as they wrote, “2 for $20 lip singles sale ends tomorrow! Tap link in our bio to shop 💋.”

Most of Kylie’s lip line pieces retail for $17 or $18 individually, so the two for $20 deal is almost a buy-one-get-one offer that’s hard to pass up.