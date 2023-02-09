In case you haven’t seen, Kylie Jenner was caught living her best life in a jaw-dropping metallic bikini that’s sure to be on the trending list tomorrow.

The 25-year-old mother of two posed poolside in the light lavender number, which gracefully crisscrossed around her neck and tied high on her hips.

Beyond highlighting her enviable curves, the swimsuit also drew attention to her skin’s stunning, sun-kissed hue.

Kylie let her thick mane of raven-colored hair go with the flow of the warm breeze, gently sweeping across her face with its beachy texture.

It was hard to tell if the makeup mogul was actually wearing any product on her face, but honestly, it didn’t matter with the way the sun hit her face in the third snap.

As if her body language didn’t already say it all, Kylie captioned the share, “happyyyy place 🌸.”

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner looked like a ‘daydream’ in a revealing bikini by the pool

Speaking of Kylie looking amazing by a pool, she stopped fans in their tracks earlier this week with a different series of bikini pics.

The thriving businesswoman sported a bright pink, blue, and green two-piece embellished with shimmering gemstones that hugged her body in all the right places.

Her complexion was utterly flawless, and as usual, her dark tresses looked fresh out of the salon.

Oh, and always a true professional, Kylie made sure to show the suit from all angles in an Instagram carousel for the ages.

She read everyone’s mind in the caption, writing, “daydream.”

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner looked all-natural during a recent post promoting GLOW

Wondering where Kylie gets her undeniable GLOW? She spilled all the tea — or rather, sparkling water — yesterday on one of her favorite products.

The stunning socialite is an ambassador for GLOW, and based on her posts, she can’t get enough of the functional drinks.

GLOW offers both energy-boosting and hydrating options to meet the needs of everyone. Kylie took sips from Mango Apricot Sparkling Hydration during the video.

Needless to say, she looked gorgeous in the share, going the au naturel route in a simple tank top with minimal makeup.

This isn’t the first time Kylie has sung the praises of Glow. In fact, she darn near broke the internet back in October, wearing a black bikini to promote the brand.

Kylie said on the company’s website, “I’ve always been interested in the water and functional beverage category. My ambassadorship with GLOW® is exciting as it allows me to support product that is revolutionizing the industry. In the past, sparkling waters have lacked enhancements and functional waters have lacked carbonation.”

In addition to her love of GLOW, Kylie’s all about keeping her body healthy with exercise and good foods, but she’s careful not to take it too far.

A source close to the family commented, “Kylie has been watching what she eats at home but isn’t restricting herself. When she goes out with friends, she eats what she wants. She has been super motivated recently and is loving the endorphins.”