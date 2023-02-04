Kylie Jenner stunned in a stylish outfit for a new sizzling photoshoot.

The 25-year-old let her hair loose as she posed with palm trees for a backdrop in a series of photos.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is currently on vacation in Turks and Caicos in the Caribbean and gave her fans a peek at her time off.

In the photos, Kylie looked incredibly toned and fit in a long-sleeved semi-sheer black top that featured a string wrapped around her upper waist.

She paired the top with a lime green bikini bottom from the Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2023 line. It featured a double strap and a paisley pattern in a darker shade of green.

The mother of two accessorized the outfit with large star earrings and put her feet in strappy heels lined with bright neon fur and a matching feather boa.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Before posing for the photoshoot, Kylie shared a selfie in her bathroom on her Instagram Stories, giving a closer look at her sensational physique.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie recently made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week and was seen attending the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show in an old Hollywood-style outfit.

Kylie Jenner glammed up in a selfie for Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie looked incredible in a selfie in which she showcased Kylie Cosmetics products on herself.

Her MUA, known as Makeup By Ariel, used the bare velvet lip kit, black gel eyeliner, feelings neutral glow balm, and the bronze palette to give her a glamorous look.

In the Instagram post, Kylie shared two selfies. One was at arm’s length, and the second was a closer look at her face so her customers could get a better glimpse at her glammed-up look.

In a recent photo, Kylie posed to show more of her products from her successful makeup line.

“doin the most 🤍 our pink me up glow balm is out of stock, but you can still get Kylie’s go-to for every day glam – doin the most is a beautiful coral balm for lips and cheeks,” the caption reads.

Kylie Jenner’s workout routine for a bikini-ready body

Kylie has turned it up a notch with her workout routine, according to E! News.

Last summer, the mother of two began working with a personal trainer three times a week, according to the outlet.

She reportedly prefers exercising outdoors, and she will hike near her home or go on long walks with her daughter Stormi.

As for her diet, The Kardashians star goes for a balanced diet by not restricting herself but making generally healthy food choices.