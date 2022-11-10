Kylie Jenner wore a sexy sweater romper. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Kylie Jenner showed off her stunning long, tanned legs as she posed sexily on a modern leather sofa.

Wearing a nude-colored long-sleeve sweater romper from Alexander McQueen, which looked cozy and comfortable, she sat with one leg curled underneath her.

She accessorized the look with a pair of pointy high-heeled black stiletto pumps.

On the seat next to her was a black leather hoop-handled handbag with silver detailing, a pair of tan-colored suede gloves, and a black leather jacket from Hermes.

As Kylie leaned into the camera, her long, dark hair looked glossy and healthy. It flipped over from a low side part to fall, sexily covering one eye and tumbling over her shoulder.

Her trademark contoured makeup looked immaculate, with brown eyeshadow, a bronzed complexion, and a neutral lip.

She finished the look with some simple silver jewelry.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Rocking the streets of NYC

In other shots from the day, Kylie walks the streets of New York arm-in-arm with her favorite makeup artist, Ariel, who complements her with his black leather outfit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kylie added her thigh-length black leather Hermes jacket to the romper and popped on a pair of black eye bug sunglasses, which matched the ones worn by her companion.

Pic credit: Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

The jacket in buttery-soft leather was almost two styles in one, with a belted biker over a longer blazer and her suede gloves cleverly attached to it with a chain.

Kylie has worked with Ariel on many occasions, including this striking look for her attendance at the CFDS Fashion Awards recently, which he captioned, “I mean…I have no words.”

In a joint interview, they both discussed their collaboration in creating the glam makeup looks that Kylie and her sister, Kim, are known for both on and off the red carpet.

A new addition to Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie launched a new lip kit today, influenced by The Wizard of Oz, which adds three new matte color lip paints to her range.

She even dressed up as Dorothy from the iconic film, posing in a colorful field of flowers with her hair tied in two braids and wearing a gingham dress.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The lip paints have cute names referencing the famous film, Click your heels (a true red), There’s no place like home (a dusty nude), and Over the rainbow (a dusty rose).