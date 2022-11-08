Kylie Jenner arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kylie Jenner looked stunning when she stepped out to the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City last night.

The billionaire entrepreneur and mom of two looked amazing as she wore an archive dress by Thierry Mugler.

The black dress featured a semi-sheer ruched bodice and an asymmetric velvet skirt with a thigh-high split that showed off her long legs. She also wore a sheer sleeve on one arm, adding to the asymmetry of the look.

Kylie wore black pointed court shoes and had her hair pulled back into a braided updo with wet-look curls on her forehead.

She shared photos on Instagram from her hotel and in the back of her car and wrote in a caption, “such a beautiful night at the CFDA fashion awards in the most beautiful 1999 Thierry Mugler 🖤🖤🖤 thank you to the Mugler team for letting me borrow this for the night it was a dream !!!!”

Kylie wore the dress exactly as it was on the runway in the 90s. The only detail she changed was removing the giant necklace and letting the gorgeous neckline stand out.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner goes all-out for Halloween

We almost forgot what Kylie Jenner looked like in normal clothes after she took Halloween to the next level, dressing up in a total of eight different costumes.

The 25-year-old wore three different Bride of Frankenstein looks that she shared on her Instagram. Kylie also dressed up as Elvira, a red PVC space girl, and lastly, a terrifying alien.

She also threw the annual Kardashian/Jenner Halloween party, which the entire family and some friends attended, including Kylie’s BFF Hailey Bieber.

Kylie Cosmetics launches a Wizard of Oz Collection

Kylie’s makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, is due to launch yet another collection this month, based on the 1939 movie The Wizard Of Oz.

The collection includes a palette featuring 12 bright eyeshadow colors, an emerald brush set, a limited-edition ruby slippers metallic lipstick, and a matte lip paint set.

The fun launch also includes a color-changing lip oil that looks green but turns pink on application.

Kylie cosmetics explained the product in an Instagram post (below), “Our limited-edition Wizard of Oz™ Transformative Lip Tint creates a natural-looking pink shade unique to each person. Infused with squalene and an ester complex to care for your lips, leaving them glossy without any stickiness.”

The Wizard of Oz collection drops on November 11.