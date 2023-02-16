Kylie Jenner used natural light to glow in new sizzling bikini photos.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder recently posed in a swimsuit to show love to her big sister Kim Kardashian before she shared two photos in a gorgeous bikini.

In the first photo, Jenner closed her eyes and wore a gold string bikini tied in a stylish knot around her chest.

She rested her head on her shoulder for the pose as the sun glow glistened on her skin. The sunlight also highlighted her chiseled abs and toned arms.

Jenner accessorized the look with a cherry pendant necklace. Her long brunette hair was styled in soft waves and a middle part.

In the second photo, Jenner looked into the distance as she struck another pose.

Kylie Jenner modeld a gold bikini. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The stunning beauty wore a matching sarong skirt and gold necklace with a cherry to complete the look and wrote in the caption, “cherry on top.”

Kylie Jenner shows chiseled abs in a bikini. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Cosmetics teased Kylie Jenner’s essential makeup kit

Jenner got glammed up for her cosmetics brand in a new video.

In the Instagram video, the brand teased detailing the reality TV star’s essential makeup kit, writing in the caption:

“kylie’s essentials? glow balm, gloss drip and…🤫🤍 #comingsoon.” In the video, Jenner is seen adding cheek blush, mascara, and lipstick for a sultry look.

Jenner launched the brand in 2014 with the launch of Kylie Lip Kits, which was the original name.

It has since rebranded to Kylie Cosmetics and expanded its range of products to include eye, eyebrow, and face makeup.

The company also offers skincare products with KylieSkin and products for children with KylieBaby.

Jenner remains heavily involved in the marketing of her brand. She recently modeled some of their products so her fans can get her glam look.

In the IG post, the 25-year-old posed for a selfie in which she is glammed up in Kylie cosmetics.

“doin the most 🤍 our pink me up glow balm is out of stock, but you can still get Kylie’s go-to for every day glam – doin the most is a beautiful coral balm for lips and cheeks.”

Kylie Jenner shared a kiss with her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou after Travis Scott split

Jenner locked lips with her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, for Valentine’s Day after she reportedly split from Travis Scott one month ago.

In the IG post, Jenner wrote in the caption, “forever valentine ♾️.”

In the first photo in the Instagram carousel, the pair were on a basketball court where they posed as if they were telling each other a secret.

Kylie and her best friend Stassie posed for photos. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

In the third photo, the pair of best friends shared a kiss on the lips.

Kylie kissed her best friend on Valentine’s Day. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

They were seen sharing a laugh on the fourth slide of the intimate post.