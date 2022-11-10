Kylie Jenner shows fashion style and skin in a curve-hugging dress. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner reminded fans that although she may be the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister, her fashion game is on par with the rest of the family.

Kylie posted a few fashionable photos on her Instagram account, where she has a staggering number of followers– 372 million, to be exact. With a follower count like that, it was no surprise when she earned 1 million likes in less than an hour.

Kylie shared her latest impromptu photoshoot with a hotel hallway serving as the background. And when you are Kylie Jenner, every day has the potential to be a photo shoot.

The photos came after she and her sisters, sans the eldest, Kourtney Kardashian, flew across the country to the CFDA Awards. At the award ceremony, the girls were heavily photographed, and Kylie was no exception.

KarJenner sister Kim even won an award for her fashion prowess.

However, the fashions of New York were old news in place of Kylie’s newest share.

Kylie Jenner is all curves in colorful outfit

Kylie committed to her latest look, which showed her bright side as she moved around the fabric of her outfit and worked her angles.

The opening picture showed Kylie in motion as she raised one arm, covered in a leather glove. She wore sunglasses inside, a favorite stylistic choice of hers and her older sister, Khloe Kardashian.

But this photo was about Kylie, who wore a colorful shirt with an asymmetrical look, including one off-the-shoulder sleeve.

Kylie paired the chiffon blouse with a high-waisted black leather skirt that showed just how tiny her waist was after giving birth to two children. Kylie’s hair showed another signature look, with one piece of her bangs hanging down to frame her face, and her plump pout was overlined and extra glossy.

She carried a stylish Balenciaga bag and completed her look with black strappy heels.

As Kylie posed in the hotel, she had a big day on the horizon because of her brand’s latest collection.

Kylie Cosmetics Wizard of Oz Collection

Today, Kylie’s successful brand Kylie Cosmetics celebrates the Wizard of Oz collection. Kylie shared that fans could expect pigmented colors, with glitter and green, in celebration of the legendary motion picture.

A caption for the collection offered some information regarding the latest drop, saying, “get ready for the holidays! 😍 using our wizard of oz™ eye and face pressed powder palette featuring 12 highly-pigmented shades, a poppy rose blush and gold highlighter. 💚 launching tomorrow 11.10 at 9am pst on kyliecosmetics.com!”

Kylie Cosmetics Wizard of Oz collection drops November 10 at 9 a.m PT.