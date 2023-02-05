News Kylie Jenner is a ‘daydream’ in rainbow bikini

Kylie Jenner was a dazzling daydream in a rhinestone bikini. One half of the bikini top was flamingo pink, and the other was sky blue. The bodice was embellished with shiny rhinestones that elevated the radiance of her look. Kylie paired the top with lime green bikini bottoms that were covered in the same rhinestones as the top. Both pieces highlighted her toned and curvy figure. The American media personality let her flowing dark locks waterfall across her face and down her shoulders and back. Her makeup channeled the clean-girl aesthetic with pink lips and a bright, rosy blush. Kylie worked her angles with a variety of poses beside the pool. One pose showed her sitting up but with her weight leaned into one arm as she gazed over her shoulder. Sign up for our newsletter! The socialite’s overall look was perfectly pretty as she soaked up the sun in the gorgeous environment. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram Steal The Style Get Kylie’s crystallized swim look Hot Fix crystal-embellished bikini by Self Portrait $251.00 BUY Kylie has really caused a stir with this rainbow crystallized bikini, but sadly, it’s from the Chanel runway in 1995 so the chances of bagging one are pretty slim! Luckily, we’ve been on the hunt for the perfect dupe and have found a swimsuit just as good! This crystal embellished bikini by Self Portrait is the closest you’ll get to Kylie’s Chanel – it comes in pink, blue, and lime green, just like the original! Choose from a triangle, asymmetric, or bandeau style top then choose a clashing pair of bottoms to mimic Kylie’s look! Monsters and Critics may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this page.

Kylie Jenner models Givenchy

Kylie Jenner is one of the most followed people on Instagram, with 380 million followers. Her popularity has made her a highly sought celebrity to promote name brands.

The businesswoman posted a lovely look, which she modeled for Givenchy.

She looked amazing in a sky-blue dress that hugged her curves and featured long sleeves. It was paired with sparkly, hot pink boots that contrasted beautifully with the dress and gave the look some extra shine.

Kylie’s hair was slicked back in a bun, and her makeup was on point, as usual.

Givenchy is a luxury fashion company that sells high-end apparel, jewelry, and perfumes. It has a variety of stylish options, including the chic dress that Kylie rocked.

The brand was likely happy with the promotion, as her post earned well over 4 million likes and thousands of comments.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is a tropical goddess

Kylie can pull off any look in any environment, and she recently let her inner tropical goddess show off.

The reality TV star posed in front of tropical palm trees with the perfect outfit to match the occasion.

She sported string bikini bottoms with a matching cover-up skirt, both of which were light green with a pattern over it in slightly darker green. She rocked a sheer brown crop top with long sleeves over her bikini top.

The top had strings that wrapped around her waist and gave the look some extra flair.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Her incredible look earned over 6 million likes and thousands of comments.