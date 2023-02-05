Kylie Jenner was a dazzling daydream in a rhinestone bikini.
One half of the bikini top was flamingo pink, and the other was sky blue. The bodice was embellished with shiny rhinestones that elevated the radiance of her look.
Kylie paired the top with lime green bikini bottoms that were covered in the same rhinestones as the top. Both pieces highlighted her toned and curvy figure.
The American media personality let her flowing dark locks waterfall across her face and down her shoulders and back. Her makeup channeled the clean-girl aesthetic with pink lips and a bright, rosy blush.
Kylie worked her angles with a variety of poses beside the pool. One pose showed her sitting up but with her weight leaned into one arm as she gazed over her shoulder.
The socialite’s overall look was perfectly pretty as she soaked up the sun in the gorgeous environment.
Get Kylie’s crystallized swim look
Hot Fix crystal-embellished bikini by Self Portrait
Kylie has really caused a stir with this rainbow crystallized bikini, but sadly, it’s from the Chanel runway in 1995 so the chances of bagging one are pretty slim! Luckily, we’ve been on the hunt for the perfect dupe and have found a swimsuit just as good!
This crystal embellished bikini by Self Portrait is the closest you’ll get to Kylie’s Chanel – it comes in pink, blue, and lime green, just like the original! Choose from a triangle, asymmetric, or bandeau style top then choose a clashing pair of bottoms to mimic Kylie’s look!