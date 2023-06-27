Kylie Jenner in string bikini arches back for a ‘summer feeling’

Kylie Jenner is celebrating summer finally arriving — by posing in a red bikini while enjoying a glass of wine under a clear blue sky.

The 25-year-old reality star and makeup mogul posted two photos of herself in a red string bikini on an outdoor lounging chair, captioning the post “summer feeling”.

The first photo shows Jenner arching her back and leaning backwards, holding her hair with one hand while her left leg is raised with her foot resting on her right knee.

She is staring straight at the camera with a sultry expression that could melt the coldest of hearts. The second photo is equally as stunning, with Jenner leaning forward while holding a glass of red wine and looking off to the right.

Her face is framed by two white columns holding up an outdoor pergola, and the tiled floor where she’s sat gives off a Mediterranean vibe. In the background, trees can be seen in the middle distance under a clear blue sky.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Jenner’s beach-ready body is on full display in the photos, and it’s clear that she has been working hard to maintain her figure. Her toned abs and hourglass curves are a testament to her dedication to fitness and healthy eating.

The red string bikini that Jenner is wearing is the perfect choice for showing off her figure. The vibrant color pops against her sun-kissed skin and the string style accentuates her curves in all the right places.

Jenner’s “summer feeling” post — which has been liked an incredible 5 million times — is a reminder that we should all take some time to enjoy the warmer weather and soak up some sun. Whether it’s lounging by the pool, hitting the beach, or simply enjoying a glass of wine outdoors, there are plenty of ways to embrace the summer season.

Jenner continues to be a style icon for her 396 million followers, and her latest post is sure to inspire many to try out a red string bikini for themselves.

So grab your favorite swimsuit and get ready to embrace the summer feeling.