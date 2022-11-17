Kylie Jenner in plunging strapless dress and jeweled headpiece calls herself the ‘Mugler king’

Kylie Jenner rocked a skintight gown at a museum exhibition. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kylie Jenner proved that she really knows how to have a fashion moment earlier this week when she attended the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition opening at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City.

The beautiful businesswoman sent jaws to the floor in an extravagant design by the legendary fashion designer’s Fall-Winter 1995-1996 ready-to-wear collection.

The black corseted garment’s skintight silhouette perfectly highlighted her bountiful curves, but that’s only the beginning.

Kylie wore long gloves trimmed with feathers, but the real pièce de résistance was a shiny jeweled headpiece that prompted the self-proclaimed title “mugler king” in the caption.

She styled her hair in an exquisite updo and complemented the ornate crown with a pair of oversized diamond stud earrings.

In true Kylie fashion, she completed the unforgettable look with a bold mauve lip color.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Now, if you thought this was the only jaw-dropping Mugler outfit she rocked for this event, brace yourself because it gets even hotter.

Kylie Jenner sizzled in sheer black catsuit with visible thong underwear

Kylie left just about nothing to the imagination with her second outfit of the night, a sheer catsuit with visible thong underwear and elaborate black detailing.

The stunning mother of two showed off her womanly figure in the skintight number, striking several seductive poses in a white room.

She wore her dark locks in pinned curls reminiscent of old Hollywood and added a sultry dark lip for extra drama.

Kylie captioned the steamy share, “night at the museum 💋.”

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner stunned in metal dress to promote new Wizard of Oz™ x Kylie collection

Kylie channeled her inner Tin Man for a Kylie Cosmetics campaign promoting the brand-new Wizard of Oz™ x Kylie collection.

Inspired by the 1939 cinematic sensation, Kylie donned a sexy metallic dress complete with a plunging neckline, snatched waistline, shin guards, and gloves.

The social media influencer looked breathtaking in the close-up shot as she painted her lids with a sparkly silver shadow cleverly named Tin Man.

Kylie also sported the Wizard of Oz™ blush and There’s No Place Like Home lip paint for the feature.

Her raven-colored hair was slicked back in a tight updo, allowing the cosmetics to do all the talking.

Oh, and an honorable mention goes out to the large red heart clock hanging on a chain from her metallic clutch.

Kylie commented on the limited-edition collaboration, saying, “The Wizard of Oz was one of my favorite movies growing up and it has been so amazing to create this collection inspired by the iconic film.”