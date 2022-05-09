Kylie Jenner impresses in bikini with Piña colada

Kylie Jenner close up. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is officially back in her bikini after welcoming her second child earlier this year.

The mogul has already made May headlines for debuting her post-baby body in swimwear, and there was more to come as the weekend brought her sunbathing in a jaw-dropping snap.

Kylie, 24, welcomed a son in February. She’s also revealed having gained 60 pounds over her pregnancy, although she’s lost 40 of them already.

Kylie Jenner sizzles in weekend bikini sunbathe

Sizzling as she chilled on a lounger amid a decked terrace setting, the Hulu star bronzed her killer body in a tiny tan bikini. The stringy two-piece showed off the makeup mogul’s flat stomach, toned thighs, and cleavage, although fans didn’t see Kylie’s face as she wore a big straw hat.

The reality star, all glam and soaking up the sun with a Piña colada next to her, drove her fans to swipe, where a close-up better showcased her chilled beverage.

Kylie has gained over 4 million likes for her post, one captioned:

“Piña colada please.”

The photos come in the wake of romantic beach shots as Kylie snuggled up to on-off boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott. The Astroworld rapper is the father to Kylie’s 2022-born son, plus 2018-born daughter Stormi Webster. The two have not revealed the name of their son, initially called Wolf, but there was a U-turn. Despite endless speculation and fans wanting to see them walk down the aisle, they’ve also never gotten married.

Will Kylie Jenner marry beau Travis Scott?

“Travis knows Kylie’s family would love to see him propose, but this isn’t about them. It’s about him and Kylie, and Travis isn’t the type to cave in to pressure from others,” a source recently dished to Hollywood Life. “That’s not to say he hasn’t thought about what his proposal to Kylie would look like. Marriage is something they’ve discussed in great lengths over the years and something they absolutely both want.”

Adding that the relationship isn’t a “typical situation,” the source continued: “There is a lot of money involved, and it affects every aspect of their lives. The love is obviously there, but there is a great deal of assets to protect on both sides. There are countless variables they must take into consideration before a marriage happens. But they’ve definitely taken steps to get there, so it’s only a matter of time.”