Kylie Jenner impresses in bikini for special occasion

Kylie Jenner is posing close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kylie Jenner turns heads while stripping down to a tiny white bikini as she marks a special occasion. The makeup mogul, 24, is currently front-page news for hitting up Coachella, but she was in a studio for a photo shared yesterday, marking sister Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday.

Posting to her Kylie Cosmetics Instagram, the billionaire wowed as she and 43-year-old Kourtney twinned in swimwear, with the photo quickly gaining likes.

Kylie Jenner stuns with Kourtney Kardashian in bikini snap

Kylie ensured her eldest sibling got the biggest birthday shout-out ever as she posed all abs and golden tan in a stretchy and sporty bikini top and high-waisted briefs.

The Kylie Skin boss and Poosh founder Kourtney posed by a sea-view and sky backdrop as they showed off their famous bodies, with Kourtney even seen gently tugging up her bikini bottoms.

Kylie, seen on the right, posed with her long hair cascading down her back, rocking fierce red eyeshadow, heavy bronzer, and a nude lip flaunting her plump pout. Kourtney, meanwhile, went more low-key with her cosmetics as she rocked a likewise messy-haired finish.

The gallery, formed of throwbacks, also included a twinning bathroom selfie moment, plus evening looks seeing Kylie during her blonde phase. Of course, a shot of Kourtney applying a lip gloss named after her was included.

Kylie Cosmetics wrote: “Happy birthday @kourtneykardash!!” with a heart and star emoji. Fans have left over 240,000 likes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While Kourtney makes headlines for continuing to tease wedding vibes with beau Travis Barker, Kylie is making relationship headlines following the 2022 arrival of her second child, a son shared with rapper Travis Scott. The on-off couple welcomed daughter Stormi Webster in 2018. While they were assumed to be “off” during much of the pandemic, rumors that they were back together appeared to be true as 2021 brought Kylie announcing her second pregnancy.

Did Kylie Jenner plan another baby with Travis Scott?

“Kylie has always been vocal to those around her that she wants another child close in Stormi’s age,” a source told Hollywood Life last year. “She and Travis love each other and co-parent well so it’s not a surprise she’d want another baby with him. She does keep those things private so nobody knows her timeline.”

Kylie has not yet confirmed the actual name of her second child; this is amid the initial Wolf name. Jenner has since said she knew her son’s name would “have to change” the “second” she saw the birth certificate.