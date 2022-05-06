Kylie Jenner impresses in bikini after baby weight loss

Kylie Jenner close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Kylie Jenner has slipped back into her bikini after dropping 40 pounds in just 12 weeks. The reality star and mogul made February headlines for welcoming her second child with rapper Travis Scott, and today brought a stunning snap as she showed she’s bikini-ready.

Kylie updated her Instagram ahead of the weekend from a beachy location, flaunting her world-famous curves and putting on quite the snap-back show.

Kylie Jenner stuns in bikini after 40-pound weight loss

Jenner, who recently revealed she gained 60 pounds while expecting her second and has now shed 40 of them, posed floating on a kayak and amid gorgeous blue ocean waters.

Sending out paradise vibes, the Kylie Skin founder sizzled in a tiny bikini while wet-haired – while she was shot far out, she was definitely showing off her toned waistline and abs, plus her shapely legs.

“Happy girl,” the billionaire wrote as fans left over 1 million likes in under 40 minutes. The photos also come directly in the wake of romantic beach snaps with on-off beau Travis, also father to Kylie’s 2018-born daughter Stormi Webster.

Clearly, it’s “on” again with this couple.

Just yesterday, the new Hulu star confirmed she and Travis are together as the two wrapped their arms around one another while enjoying a shorefront sunset. Kylie highlighted her figure in a casual white dress accessorized by wrist bangles, also sending out heart and butterfly vibes via emoji in her caption. The beauty queen gained over 11 million likes for the post.

Will Kylie Jenner finally marry Travis Scott?

Of course, fans continue to wonder if Jenner and Scott will tie the knot. Kylie is said to have “made it very clear to Travis that she wants the perfect family, and she wants to marry him,” a Hollywood Life source reports. “She’s wanted this her whole life, and she feels that she really deserves it. She wants to have the dream wedding and, after two children together, this is the next logical step.”

“She wants an elaborate wedding with a beautiful white gown made by a top designer, and she already has the vision of what she wants in her head,” the source added. Kylie concealed her first pregnancy, but this one was in the open. She initially named her second child, a son, Wolf, but has since confirmed she’s back-tracked, although she has not disclosed her son’s new name.