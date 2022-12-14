Reality TV star and model Kylie Jenner pictured arriving at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Kylie Jenner braved the cold in a tiny bikini that showed off her luscious curves.

The Kardashians star is enjoying a holiday in Aspen’s chilling weather with her sister Kendall.

The Jenner sisters were pictured on a high-end shopping trip in winter-ready fashion last weekend.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared photos of herself and her friend Yris Palmer as they posed together in a hot tub.

Jenner wore a black vinyl bikini from her sister Khloe’s brand Good American and dark sunshades as she went for a late-night soak.

The 25-year-old looks incredible in the skimpy swimwear, which she shared in an Instagram post with her 375 million followers.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The stunning photos garnered the IG post over 8.3 million likes and counting as of this writing.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Cosmetics launches velvet lip kits

Kylie’s popular cosmetics brand just launched velvet lip kits in the lead-up to the Christmas holidays.

The variety of colors all retail for $32 and comes after she released her Wizard of Oz collection on the official website.

The Kylie Cosmetics Instagram page announced the launch of the velvet collection, writing, “7 comfortable, creamy velvet lip kit shades available now on KylieCosmetics.com! 🤩 #VelvetLipkit.”

The lip kit colors were featured by Kylie Cosmetics model Clare Dumont.

“I really love how non-drying, lightweight and comfortable this velvety formula feels on my lips. I wore Posie K out the another night and got so many compliments! 💗,” the caption of the IG video read.

Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble could testify in the Tory Lanez trial

Kylie Jenner and her mother Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble may testify in the trial of rapper and singer Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, revealed last week.

Peterson’s lawyer, George Mgdesyan, named The Kardashians stars as potential witnesses for the defense.

The trial went underway on Monday and is expected to last about 10 days, according to Law and Crime.

On July 12, 2020, Megan Thee Stallion, her now ex-friend Kelsey Harris, and Tory were leaving a party at Kylie Jenner’s home when Megan was allegedly struck by a bullet that injured her feet.

However, it is currently unclear whether Kylie will show up to the courtroom.

“I have to speak to her lawyer. Both Kylie and the other witness that everybody’s interested in, I have to make sure by speaking to their lawyer,” Mgdesyan said.

Neither Jenner nor Gamble have made any public comments about the trial or the incident that lead to the shooting.