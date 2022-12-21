Kylie Jenner stunned in leather and a black dress for an elevator photoshoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kylie Jenner showed off all sides of her black ensemble while posing for pictures in a mirrored elevator. The 25-year-old socialite and businesswoman paired the photo with a caption asking her fans if they were “going up?”

The photos saw her standing in an elevator that boasted floor-to-ceiling mirrors for its walls. Jenner took advantage of the reflective surface, capturing a photo of herself alongside two reflections.

For the photo, she donned several layers of black, which added up to a stunning outfit. In some photos, she wore a bulky leather jacket that she left open.

Underneath the jacket, she wore a mostly see-through black dress with floral designs on it. The off-shoulder dress reached her ankles and featured cutouts in the skirt and torso.

Under her dress, she had an extra layer of black with some black, lacy undergarments. For her shoes, she wore a pair of black kitten-heeled pointed-toe pumps which featured a bow on the toes and white dots lining the edges.

In some photos, she also held a miniature black handbag to match her outfit.

Kylie Jenner went glam for elevator photoshoot

In addition to her black get-up, Jenner went full glam with her makeup for the photos. Her skin was flawless and glowing, with her cheekbones accentuated with blush and toner.

She also wore winged eyeliner, mascara, and thick glossy red lipstick. The glossy red lipstick was from her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.

Jenner opted to tie her gorgeous dark locks back into a tight, sleek bun for the photo. She also donned some rings and hoop earrings to finish her look.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Jenner was enjoying a night out in Beverly Hills, California, when she stopped for the elevator photoshoot. One of her stops that Tuesday night was at Yazawa Japanese BBQ.

Jenner was reportedly out for a girls’ night, as her boyfriend, Travis Scott, was not caught in any of the photos that surfaced of Jenner or the ones she posted herself.

Jenner is the founder of Kylie Cosmetics

In addition to her glamorous black outfit, Jenner also wore some of her Kylie Cosmetics lipstick for her night out. She confirmed this with a post on her Kylie Cosmetics Instagram page, where she shared she was wearing her Boss lip liner paired with Match My Energy gloss drip.

Jenner first founded the company under the name Kylie Lip Kits when she was just 18 years old. Initially, the company sold three sets, each one featuring a liquid lipstick and corresponding lip liner.

The company started with a test launch, debuting 5,000 units of each product priced at $29. However, the lip kits sold out almost immediately and took quite some time to get replenished.

Upon realizing the company was a success, Jenner renamed it Kylie Cosmetics and began adding new products and greatly ramping up production. The name change ended up working out well as Jenner eventually branched out into providing face and eye makeup rather than just lip kits.

In 2019, Jenner claimed that her business was valued at $1.2 billion, just a few years after its launch. While reports have since suggested that Jenner overvalued her business, it can’t be denied that Kylie Cosmetics has still been extremely lucrative for the young businesswoman.

In 2019, Jenner also sold a majority stake in her company to Coty, resulting in a relaunch of the brand that included bringing the products to brick-and-mortar stores and making them with new and improved formulas.