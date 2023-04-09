Kylie Jenner celebrated the Easter holiday in stunning fashion, as expected.

She carried a basket with big and bright yellow sunflowers in a basket at her side that showed the spring season.

She posed with one arm draped over her head as she arched her back and tipped her face toward the sun. Of course, the other hand carried the basket with flowers.

She basked up the sun in the outdoor environment, but no other plant life was visible aside from the flowers. Instead, her background showed patio furniture and the edges of a house.

The image had strong Easter vibes as she relaxed under the sun.

The overall look was gorgeous, gleaming, and green.

Kylie Jenner stuns in a green dress

Kylie was an absolute goddess in the green dress. It was form-fitting with tank-top straps, a plunging neckline, and the skirt was sheer, shortly after the thighs.

The reality television star accessorized her look with stud earrings, but she let the dress do most of the talking.

Her dark brunette hair tumbled to her mid-back in glorious wavy locks that would be sure to have any lion mane reeling with envy.

Her makeup was natural, appearing with rosy cheeks, dark lashes, and pink lips.

The socialite captioned her share simply with, “happy easter.”

Her followers seemed to love the look, as the post earned far over 2 million likes and thousands of comments in just 2 hours and would surely grow further.

Kylie Jenner strikes a pose in green. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner promotes her new mascara and eyeshadow

Kylie may get in her holiday relaxation, but in addition to being a model, she is also a hardworking businesswoman.

The star has her own cosmetics line called Kylie Cosmetics, which was founded by herself in 2014. It sells a variety of amazing makeup and skincare products.

All of the products are dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free, and even vegan.

The page for Kylie Cosmetics posted a photo today that showed off the new mascara and liquid eyeshadow. A hand with pink manicured nails held both products up in front of a sky background.

The new Kylash Volume Mascara boasts that it will not flake or smudge while still defining full lashes. It retails for $24 for 0.41 ounces. The Matte Liquid Eyeshadow retails for $20 and comes in several shades.

The post was captioned, “new everyday makeup routine favs. 🤍 Kylash and Matte liquid eyeshadows available now.”

The post likely garnered some interest, as it had over 12,000 likes.